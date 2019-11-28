As it always does, the Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School girls basketball team schedules tough early.

Records at this time of year are meaningless; it is all about prepping for the one-and-done playoffs.

So look past the 1-2 record Port St. Joe sports after the first week and consider the losses came on the road at large classification schools.

Port St. Joe 63, Wewahitchka 15

The game was pretty well in hand after the Lady Tigers Sharks charged to a 14-1 lead in the first quarter which they extended to 38-7 by halftime.

That triggered a running clock for the second half.

Jahneese Brathwaite paced Port St. Joe with 16 points, two rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Amani Jones chipped 12 points, four rebounds, a steal and a block and India Gant had nine points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a blocked shot.

Mari Johnson had eight points, five rebounds and three steals; Jae Lenox six points, on rebound, a team-high eight assists and four steals; Mimi Larry six points, two rebounds, two assists, a team-high five steals and one block; Shadavia Hudgins five points, one rebound and one block; and Bree Baker a point, one assist and two rebounds.

Arnold 40, Port St. Joe 39

Another day, another road trip for Port St. Joe, this one to Panama City Beach to face the Class 5A Lady Marlins.

Port St. Joe started hot and grabbed an early 13-4 lead after one quarter but the Lady Marlins responded with a 17-3 run in the second period to go up 21-16 at halftime.

Both teams went cold in a 5-4 third quarter but the Lady Tiger Sharks outscored the Marlins 19-14 in the final quarter but could not score that last basket to win the game.

Lenox led Port St. Joe with 11 points, one rebound, four assists and two steals and Larry added nine points, three rebounds, one assist and a steal.

Brathwaite added eight points; Johnson four points, three rebounds and one steal; Jones three points, two rebounds and an assist; Hudgins two points and a steal; and Gant two points and a rebound.

Niceville 58, Port St. Joe 54

Port St. Joe was again on the road last Saturday to take on traditional Class 6A power Niceville.

The Lady Tiger Sharks again opened quickly to build a 20-13 lead after the first quarter and Port St. Joe added a 16-8 run to lead 36-21 at halftime.

The Lady Eagles began chipping away in the third quarter and the young Lady Tiger Sharks ran out of gas against the deeper, bigger Lady Eagles.

Lenox, Larry and Johnson all fouled out in a fourth quarter during which Port St. Joe was outscored 24-8.

Lenox led Port St. Joe with 28 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Larry added 10 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals; Gant eight points, three rebounds, one assist and two steals; Jones six points and four steals; and Johnson two points, eight rebounds, one assist and two steals.

Schedule

The Lady Tiger Sharks played at Choctawhatchee against Class 6A West Florida in the Emerald Coast Classic Thanksgiving Shootout Tuesday and will play their first home game 5 p.m. Dec. 5 versus Wewahitchka.