The H.L. Bourgeois boys soccer team made quick work of South Lafourche during Monday’s nondistrict match at Thomas B. Smith Stadium in Houma.

The Braves rolled to an 8-0 win over the Tarpons.

The Braves went up 2-0 at halftime and blasted 14 shots in the first half.

H.L. Bourgeois put the game away in the second half with six goals.

Leaders for the Braves were Ethan Collins (two goals, one assist), Brady Bergeron (two goals), Rodney Bouvier (one goal), Marcos Mendez (one goal), Emilo Lara (one goal), Giovani Sanchez (one goal), Carlos Zacarias (three assists), Kevin Palencia (one assist) and Pedro Aguliar (one assist).

Conner Kimball and Kaspian Thomas split time in the goal for the Braves (2-1 overall).

South Lafourche dropped to 0-2 with the loss.

MONDAY’S GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER CAPSULE

H.L. BOURGEOIS 8, SOUTH LAFOURCHE 0 (at Houma, nondistrict match)

Statistical leader: HLB — Kaitlyn Kaiser (three goals, one assist), Braiden Fletcher (one goal, two assists), Kiersten Keiser (two goals, two assists), Kamryn Fanguy (one goal), Madelyn Schouest (one goal), Lesly Cruz (one assist), Kristen Roten (one assist).

Goalie: HLB — Mackenzie Donnes (one save).

Records: HLB (5-0-0 overall); South Lafourche (0-2 overall)