Pickleball player Debbie Hooper described new fencing around the courts at Frank Pate Park as if “playing a whole new game.”

More than a year after Hurricane Michael took a bite out of Frank Pate Park and the tennis/pickleball courts the city has installed new fencing and striping for the courts.

“We don't have to chase the balls anymore,” Hooper said. “I just want to thank the city for putting up the fencing.”

Pickleball players cleaned the courts in the weeks after Michael, but had been playing without any suitable fencing for months.