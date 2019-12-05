The kernel of the idea started relatively small.

It blossomed into a resounding success.

The WindMark Village Fun Duathlon was held last weekend, attracting nearly twice the goal for the number of participants.

“We were hoping for around, maybe, 30 people and we ended up with 51,” said Fred Pace, who helped organize the event.

Folks came from as far away as Tallahassee and the grandchildren of snowbirds from Alaska happened to be visiting; one traveled the distance on his bike and training wheels.

The original concept was to shine a spotlight a bit on WindMark Beach and the beautiful nature that surrounds us all, Hurricane Michael and all.

Hosted by Fit as a Fiddle, the organizing committee sought sponsors at $100 per sponsor to help underwrite expenses.

“We were overwhelmed by the responses,” Pace said.

In part, Pace said, the response was a tribute to Dana Hunt Black, owner of Fit as a Fiddle.

Pace noted that Hunt-Black’s is the only business to stick it out at WindMark Village during the economic turbulence of the past decade since the Great Recession; and economic factors felt at WindMark.

“She is so community-minded,” Pace said, marveling at Hunt-Black’s energy.

In any case, by race time 14 sponsors were on board.

Now, to use the term “race” is something of a misnomer.

“We weren’t really looking to do anything competitive,” Pace said. “We wanted to come up with an event that was fun and family oriented.”

A duathlon, a mile run, four mile bike and another mile run fit the bill.

“We had Chamber of Commerce weather and we had a big turnout,” Pace said of last Saturday’s event. “It was just a terrific event.”

Each participant received a race long-sleeved t-shirt and the post-run party was a fun community event.

“We love it here in Port St. Joe,” Pace said, noting he and his wife moved from Destin some six years ago or so. “So much of Port St. Joe reminds us of how Destin used to be.

“And the people are just so nice here. This is our paradise.”