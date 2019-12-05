Pictured are two Port St Joe iconic figures, Roman Quinn and Kesley Colbert after they gave a fascinating talk Tuesday about what it’s like being a sports figure in a small town. The presentation was part of the Gulf County Tourist Development Council’s ongoing “Holidays on the Half Shell” program and was held at the Gulf County Library.

Roman is a Port St. Joe native and now an outfielder with Major League Baseball’s Philadelphia Phillies, while Kesley has been a Port St. Joe coach for nearly 50 years in football, as well as baseball. It was more than interesting learning about how difficult it is to rise from one’s small town roots and work your way all the way to the top your chosen vocation. Hat’s off and well done to Roman, Port St. Joe’s only major leaguer.