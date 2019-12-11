The good news for the Assumption High boys’ basketball team is that it made the winning shot in overtime against nondistrict rival Thibodaux High on Tuesday.

The bad news for the Mustangs is that it didn’t count.

In the final seconds of overtime against Thibodaux, Assumption trailed by two points and had one final possession to either tie the game and send it to a second overtime or win it with a 3-pointer.

Assumption inbounded the ball with 7.2 seconds left and drove it up the court, but Thibodaux’s defense prevented it from getting a good look at the basket for a final shot.

Just as Ashton Tyler broke free for an open look, he launched a 3-pointer that went straight into the net, but the shot didn't count because it went in after the buzzer sounded, which secured Thibodaux’s 62-60 win over the Mustangs.

The game started off slow as both teams struggled to find any offense.

Assumption led 13-11 at the end of the first quarter and 22-18 at halftime.

The Mustangs (4-2 overall) held the lead at halftime, but they knew the battle was just about to start, especially since they were playing in one of the state’s most feared gyms in Thibodaux’s “The Jungle.”

“We told them at half don’t settle,” Assumption coach Derek Szush said. “These guys have a championship pedigree. They are going to come out in the second half and they are going to pressure you. You’ve got to withstand it.”

Just as it looked like the Mustangs were about to pull away at 26-18 midway through the third quarter, Thibodaux’s Kyren Lacy, who led his team with 16 points, got the Tigers back into it in the second half.

He had eight points, which included a dunk and a 3-pointer, to spark a run that cut the deficit to 34-30 at the end of the third period.

“I just had to play my role,” Lacy said. “I had to step up and be a leader. Everybody has a role on our team.”

Both teams exchanged the leads throughout an intense fourth quarter.

The Mustangs led 48-47 with 17.8 seconds to play in the fourth quarter. Assumption’s Jaden Tyler stole an inbounds pass near midcourt and drove to the basket for a layup that put the Mustangs up 50-47 with 15.3 seconds left.

But Assumption failed to get back on defense after Tyler’s layup. Thibodaux drove the court and got the ball to an open Rashaud Winslow, who nailed a 3-pointer to tie the game at 50 with 1.8 seconds left and send it to overtime.

In overtime, Assumption committed two straight turnovers and it didn’t take Thibodaux long to take advantage. J’Mari Carter made two 3-pointers that gave the Tigers a 59-54 advantage with 41.6 seconds left.

Tyler tried to rally the Mustangs back with quick baskets to cut the score to 59-58.

Thibodaux (5-2 overall) had a chance to extend its lead to three points, but Lacy missed a free throw attempt that kept the score at 59-58. Assumption got the rebound and called time out, but they were charged with a technical because they were out of time outs.

Carter made both free throws on the technical foul to put the Tigers up 61-58.

Assumption made its final basket on a shot by Jaylon Blackmon to make it 61-60 with 10 seconds left. Carter later made 1-of-2 free throw attempts with 7.2 seconds left to extend the lead to 62-60, which set up the final sequence where the Mustangs failed to get a final shot off before the final buzzer sounded.

Szush said Thibodaux’s defense refuse to back down in the final seconds of overtime.

“The thing is Thibodaux guarded all the way to the final buzzer,” Szush said. “Thibodaux did something that we forgot to do at the end of regulation. We didn’t guard to the buzzer. We let our guard down. Thibodaux made sure they guarded to the buzzer on that last shot. They didn’t let us get a good look.”

Thibodaux head coach Tony Clark said the Tigers started to play better in the second half once they settled down.

“We’re just trying to build a little chemistry,” Clark said. “We have different types of lineups. We have some people coming off the flu, and we have some people with the flu. It took a little while to get a little chemistry going on the court. In the second half, I think we played better offensively. We started making some shots because we missed some shots that I expect our team to make. We made some (shots) in the second half.”

Carter and Winslow each scored 15 points for Thibodaux, and Darwin Davis had nine points.

“We just had to come together at the end,” Lacy said. “We got everybody on the same page.”

“We just fought hard in overtime,” Winslow added. “We made some mistakes, but we made up for it.”

Tyler led Assumption with 24 points, while Blackmon scored 14 points and Brandon Carter had nine points.

“It was a great game,” Clark said. “Assumption is tough. Tyler is good. We tried our best to always keep a body on him. I thought we did a great job.”

TUESDAY’S BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL CAPSULES

SOUTH TERREBONNE 48, WEST ST. MARY 37 (at Baldwin, nondistrict game)

Statistical leaders: South Terrebonne – Ron Cox Jr. (25 points), Christian Arceneaux (nine points), Jermonte Smith (eight points).

Records: South Terrebonne (7-0 overall); West St. Mary (2-5 overall).

SOUTH LAFOURCHE 51, ST. CHARLES CATHOLIC 36 (at Galliano, nondistrict game)

Statistical leaders: South Lafourche – Ben Robichaux (15 points), Isaac Callais (nine points), David Adams (nine points), Eric Thibodaux (nine points).

Records: South Lafourche (3-7 overall); St. Charles (2-6 overall)

ARCHBISHOP RUMMEL 64, VANDEBILT CATHOLIC 48 (at Metairie, nondistrict game)

Statistical leaders: Vandebilt – Isaiah Parfait (13 points, four rebounds), Kenyon Charles (five points, 10 assists), Jackson Hawthorne (nine points, five rebounds).

Records: Rummel (6-1 overall); Vandebilt (2-5 overall)

COVENANT CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 43, LOREAUVILLE 36 (at Loreauville, nondistrict game)

Statistical leaders: CCA – Omari Dillard-Johnson (22 points), Carter Fabre (13 points), Ty Punch (six points).

Records: CCA (1-5 overall); Loreauville (1-2 overall)

TUESDAY’S GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL CAPSULES

CENTRAL LAFOURCHE 55, PATTERSON 15 (at Patterson, nondistrict game)

Statistical leaders: Central Lafourche – Kourtne Lee (15 points), Caroline Loupe (10 points), Ali Rodriguez (nine points), Taylor Frank (seven points).

Records: Central Lafourche (5-4 overall); Patterson (4-5 overall).

LEE MAGNET 74, ASSUMPTION 40 (at Baton Rouge, nondistrict game)

Statistical leaders: Assumption – Ra’von Robertson (19 points)

Records: Lee (7-1 overall); Assumption (5-1 overall)

VANDEBILT CATHOLIC 56, DESTREHAN 40 (at Houma, nondistrict game)

Statistical leaders: Vandebilt – Leia Verret (15 points, five rebounds, eight assists), Rebecca Lawrence (10 points, 10 rebounds, two assists), Gemi Detillier (nine points), Katherine Bonvillain (eight points).

Records: Vandebilt (6-2 overall); Destrehan (2-8 overall)

E.D. WHITE CATHOLIC 48, HANSON MEMORIAL 33 (at Thibodaux, nondistrict game)

Statistical leaders: EDW – Elizabeth Ayers (14 points), Christen Marcombe (13 points), Rhiana Eschete (eight points), Mariana Robichaux (seven points).

Records: EDW (5-5 overall); Hanson (3-5 overall)

COVENANT CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 40, BERWICK 36 (at Berwick, nondistrict game)

Records: CCA (2-4 overall); Berwick (2-5 overall)