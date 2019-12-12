Vandebilt Catholic picked up a 3-1 win over East Jefferson in boys’ soccer action at Buddy Marcello Stadium in Houma on Wednesday.

Luke Morvant led the way with two goals for the Terriers.

James Leaber scored one goal for Vandebilt.

With the win, Vandebilt improved to 7-2-4 overall this season.

WEDNESDAY’S BOYS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER CAPSULES

HOUMA CHRISTIAN 4, PLAQUEMINE 0 (at Plaquemine, nondistrict match)

Statistical leaders: Houma Christian – Cohen Lucas (winning goalie), Eyan Webre (two goals), Brayden Hebert (goal), Gunner Blanchard (goal).

Records: HCS (1-4 overall); Plaquemine (0-2-1 overall).

WEDNESDAY’S GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER CAPSULES

MANDEVILLE 4, CENTRAL LAFOURCHE 0 (at Mathews, nondistrict match)

Records: Central Lafourche (4-3-2 overall); Mandeville (11-0-2 overall).