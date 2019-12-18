Every week The News Herald will recap the previous week’s action for Bay County boys and girls teams. Listed state rankings are from MaxPreps.com. Teams must have a minimum of five games to be ranked.

Boys

Arnold (2-7 overall, 1-0 in District 2-5A, No. 60 in 5A)

The Marlins split a couple of games away from home over the weekend, heading to Eastpoint and falling to Wakulla 52-41 on Friday before bouncing back to take a 39-27 win over Franklin County on Saturday.

Senior guard Andrew Cetrone led Arnold with 13 points in the win over the Seahawks and is averaging 15.3 points per game over his last four outings.

UP NEXT: The Marlins will head to Cottondale on Saturday to take on the Hornets in their last game before the holidays. Arnold will host the Marlin Christmas Classic starting Dec. 27.

Bay (4-2 overall, 2-0 in District 1-4A, No. 6 in 4A)

The Tornadoes made it two district wins in a row by the same exact score, following a 67-47 win over Walton by knocking out South Walton on Friday by the same exact score.

Bay took its second loss of the season the very next night, falling to Marianna 84-77.

UP NEXT: Bay will next take part in the Beach Bash Christmas Tournament starting with Friday’s home game against White County.

Bozeman (2-5 overall, 2-2 in District 4-1A, No. 29 in 1A)

The Bucks notched their second win of the season, rallying from a 20-6 first half deficit to beat Liberty County 64-50.

The Bucks couldn’t keep it going, however, dropping their next two games to Altha 72-54 and Port St. Joe 54-23.

UP NEXT: Bozeman will next play at Franklin County on Friday before finishing the year out with three games in three days at the Mosley Holiday Shootout.

Mosley (4-2 overall, 1-0 in District 2-5A, No. 6 in 5A)

A week after Marianna dealt the Dolphins their first loss of the season, the Bulldogs dealt them another with a 75-65 victory in Marianna.

The Dolphins fell behind 58-40 after three quarters and couldn’t complete a fourth quarter charge despite 25 points from senior point guard Jerry Peace.

UP NEXT: Mosley will next compete in the Beach Bash Christmas Classic starting with Friday’s game against Cambridge at Bay High. The Dolphins will also host the Mosley Holiday Shootout at Gulf Coast Dec. 26-28.

North Bay Haven (0-4 overall, 0-1 in District 1-4A, N/A)

The Buccaneers are still searching for their first win this season under first-year coach Jeremy Deal after falling to West Florida 83-65 in Tallahassee.

UP NEXT: North Bay Haven will stay on the road with a Wednesday trip to Santa Rosa Beach to take on South Walton. The Buccaneers will then begin competition in the Beach Bash Christmas Tournament starting with a Thursday home game against Cambridge.

Rutherford (5-2 overall, 1-0 in District 1-4A, No. 18 in 4A)

The Rams dropped their first two games of the season over the weekend in East Point, Ga., falling to undefeated 6A Tri-Cities 80-72 and 7A Westlake 79-61 in the Tri-Cities Classic.

UP NEXT: Rutherford will next compete in the Cottondale Hometown Classic against Malone on Friday and Graceville on Saturday. The Rams will also play three games in three days at the Mosley Holiday Shootout at Gulf Coast Dec. 26-28.

Girls

Arnold (6-2 overall, 1-0 in District 2-5A, No. 45 in 5A)

The Marlins took their first two losses of the season following a 5-0 start, falling on the road to Maclay 29-24 before losing at home to North Bay Haven 40-38.

Arnold bounced back Monday with a 54-35 home win over Wakulla in its district opener, with freshman Karen Jones leading the Marlins with 13 points.

UP NEXT: Arnold will next play at Mosley on Friday and then will be off for the remainder of 2019.

Bay (6-3 overall, 3-1 in District 1-4A, No. 19 in 4A)

The Tornadoes have continued their hot streak with three wins to make it six in a row since a 1-3 start to the season.

Bay took a tough 47-40 road win over Choctawhatchee and followed it with blowout wins over Franklin County and Godby.

The senior due of Christionna Faison and Yasmine Trammell continue to lead the way for the Tornadoes, scoring a combined 36.1 points per game.

UP NEXT: Bay will finish out 2019 with a pair of road game against Crestview on Friday and Mosley on Saturday.

Bozeman (4-7 overall, 2-2 in District 4-1A, No. 23 in 1A)

The Bucks have won three of their last five games, knocking off Wewahitchka, Liberty County, and Altha while losing to Blountstown and Port St. Joe.

UP NEXT: Bozeman will finish out 2019 with a road game against Franklin County on Friday.

Mosley (0-8 overall, 0-1 in District 2-5A, No. 73 in 5A)

Mosley’s quest for its first victory of the season continues after losing to Rutherford for the second time this season, with the Rams taking the home rematch 65-46 after winning previously in Lynn Haven.

The Dolphins have now lost 12 straight games dating back to last season.

UP NEXT: Mosley will finish out the year with a pair of home games against Bay County opponents, hosting Arnold on Friday and Bay on Saturday.

North Bay Haven (4-6 overall, 1-2 in District 1-4A, No. 52 in 4A)

The Buccaneers bounced back from a two-game losing skid with two straight wins over Arnold 40-38 and Chiles 41-33.

Mattie Toson scored 12 points in each game to lead North Bay Haven.

UP NEXT: North Bay Haven will next play at South Walton on Wednesday before beginning play in the Beach Bash Christmas Tournament with a game Thursday against Cambridge.

Rutherford (9-1 overall, 1-0 in District 1-4A, No. 18 in 4A)

The Rams ran their winning streak up to four games with wins of 65-46 over Mosley and 47-26 over Altha.

Eighth grade duo Shakirah Edwards and Brinaya Baker combined for 43 points in the win over Mosley and 35 in the victory over Altha.

UP NEXT: Rutherford will finish out the year with a pair of games at Surfside Middle School in the Beach Bash Christmas Tournament, playing Cambridge on Friday and Chestatee on Saturday.