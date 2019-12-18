The Beach Bash Christmas Tournament is back for a third consecutive year with 40 teams from a handful of different states competing Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

North Bay Haven Charter Academy, Bay High School, and Surfside Middle School will play host to 52 games over the three days.

NBH athletic director Kevin Jacobs said that it’s always fun for teams and fans to see teams from other states that they wouldn’t ordinarily get to see.

“It’s always good for our kids and good for our school, and we’re really appreciative of Bay High and Surfside for helping us out,” he said. “they get to see some good basketball. I think lot of those teams like coming down here, too, so they can get to play some different people.”

After Thursday’s games, there will be six different two-day tournaments starting Friday, with the girls having two tournaments and the boys four.

Beach Bash schedule

Thursday

North Bay Haven

4 p.m. Girls: Tift County v. Booker T. Washington

5:30 p.m. Boys: Tift County v. Austin

7 p.m. Girls: North Bay Haven v. Cambridge

8:30 p.m. Boys: North Bay Haven v. Cambridge

Bay High School

4 p.m. Boys: Palm Bay v. NBH “B”

5:30 p.m. Boys: Laurel Hill v. LAMP

7 p.m. Boys: Stephenson v. Port St. Joe

8:30 p.m. Girls: Stephenson v. Chestatee

Surfside Middle School

5:30 p.m. Boys: Holmes County v. University

7 p.m. Girls: White County v. Leeds

8:30 p.m. Boys: White County v. B.C. Rain

Friday

There will be two girls tournaments, gold and silver. The first team will be the home team and wear white. The winning team will receive a trophy and each player will receive a medal.

Gold Tournament

McGill-Toolen (AL) v. Tift County (GA)

Collins Hill (GA) v. McKinley (LA)

Silver Tournament

North Bay Haven v. White County (GA)

Port St. Joe v. South Gwinnett (GA)

There will be four boys tournaments. The first team will be the home team and wear white. The winning team will receive a trophy and each player will receive a medal.

Red Tournament

North Bay Haven v. Port St. Joe

Laurel Hill v. University

Blue Tournament

White County v. Bay High School

Columbia v. LAMP

Green Tournament

Austin v. Stephenson

West Florida v. South Gwinnett

Orange Tournament

Mosley v. Cambridge

Tift County v. B.C. Rain

North Bay Haven

10:30 a.m. Boys: Game #5-Stephenson v. Austin

12 p.m. Girls: Stephenson v. Booker T. Washington

1:30 p.m. Boys: Palm Bay v. NBH “B”

3 p.m. Boys: Game #2-University v. Laurel Hill

4:30 p.m. Girls: Leeds v. Laurel Hill

6 p.m. Boys: Game #1-NBH v. Port St. Joe

7:30 p.m. Girls: Game #4-South Gwinnett v. Port St. Joe

9 p.m. Boys: Game #6-South Gwinnett v. West Florida

Bay High School

12 p.m. Boys:Game #8-Tift County v. B.C. Rain

1:30 p.m. Girls: Game #1-McGill-Toolen v. Tift County

3 p.m. Boys: Game #4-Columbia v. LAMP

4:30 p.m. Boys: Game #3-Bay High v. White County

6 p.m. Girls: Game #3-North Bay Haven v. White County

7:30 p.m. Girls: Blountstown v. Chestatee

9: p.m. Boys: Game #7-Mosley v. Cambridge

Surfside Middle School

2 p.m. Girls: Cambridge v. Rutherford

4:30 p.m. Boys: Ponce De Leon v. Mt. Vernon

6 p.m. Girls: Marianna v. Dougherty

7:30 p.m. Boys: Oconee County v. Holmes County

9 p.m. Girls: Game #2-Collins Hill v. McKinley

Saturday

North Bay Haven

9 a.m. Girls: Dougherty v. Booker T. Washington

10:30 a.m. Boys: Winner of Game #1 v. Winner of Game #2

12 p.m. Girls: Winner of Game #1 v. Winner of Game #2

1:30 p.m. Boys: Winner of Game #5 v. Winner of Game #6

3 p.m. Boys: Winner of Game #7 v. Winner of Game #8

4:30 p.m. Girls: Winner of Game #1 v. Winner of Game #2

6 p.m. Girls: Winner of Game #3 v. Winner of Game #4

7:30 p.m. Boys: Northside Methodist v. NBH

Bay High School

9 a.m. Girls: Loser of Game #1 v. Loser of Game #2

10:30 a.m. Girls: Loser of Game #3 v. Loser of Game #4

12 p.m. Boys:Loser of Game #1 v. Loser of Game #2

1:30 p.m. Boys: Loser of Game #3 v. Loser of Game #4

3 p.m. Boys: Loser of Game #5 v. Loser of Game #6

4:30 p.m. Boys: Loser of Game #7 v. Loser of Game #8

6: p.m. Boys: Winner of Game #3 v. Winner of Game #4

Surfside Middle School

9 a.m. Girls: Stephenson v. Marianna

10:30 a.m. Girls: Leeds v. Cambridge

12 p.m. Boys: Northside-Dothan v. Oconee County

1:30 p.m. Boys: Palm Bay v. Mt. Vernon

3 p.m. Girls Laurel Hill v. McGill-Toolen “B”

4:30 p.m. Girls: Rutherford v. Chestatee