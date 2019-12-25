Mosley and Arnold will serve as hosts for a pair of Christmas classics this week, with the Marlins hosting the 16th Annual Marlin Christmas Classic and the Dolphins the Mosley Holiday Shootout.
Arnold boys come into the Classic at 2-8 on the season and will open up play Friday against 5A Buford (Ga.) (8-3) at 4 p.m.
With a win the Marlins would move on to Saturday’s semifinals to take on the winner of Webster County (Ky.) vs. Shelbyville Central (Tenn.) at 8:30 p.m. A loss would send them to the losers’ bracket to face the loser of that game Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
In the girls’ bracket, Mosley (0-10) opens with Madisonville (Ky.) (6-0) at 5:30 p.m., while Sneads (7-0) takes on New Manchester (Ga.) (6-7) at 2:30 p.m.
With a win the Dolphins would take on the winner of Shelbyville Central vs. South Paulding (Ga.) in the semifinals Saturday at 7 p.m., and the loser with a loss Saturday at 1 p.m.
The Pirates would play the winner of Baker County vs. Seminole County on Saturday at 4 p.m. with a win, and the loser at 10 a.m. with a loss.
The championship games will take place Monday, with the boys final starting at 7 p.m. followed by the girls at 8:30 p.m.
Admission will be $10 per day for adults, with three-day passes available for $25. For kids, it’s $8 per day and $20 for a weekend pass.
The Mosley Holiday Shootout will feature four Bay County boys teams, with Mosley (4-4), Rutherford (7-2), Bay (6-3), and Bozeman (2-6) all in action on all three days.
Admission will be $10 per day, with three-day passes available for $25.
Visit Panama City Beach Marlin Christmas Classic Schedule
Boys bracket
Friday
Game 1: 10 a.m. Banks County vs. Seminole County
Game 3: 1 p.m. South Walton vs. Bartram Trail
Game 5: 4 p.m. Arnold vs. Buford
Game 7: 7 p.m. Webster County vs. Shelbyville
Saturday
Game 10: 11:30 a.m. Game 1 loser vs. Game 3 loser
Game 12: 2:30 p.m. Game 5 loser vs. Game 7 loser
Game 14: 5:30 p.m. Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner
Game 16: 8:30 p.m. Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner
Monday
Game 17: 10 a.m. Game 12 loser vs. Game 10 loser
Game 19: 1 p.m. Game 12 winner vs. Game 10 winner
Game 21: 4 p.m. Game 14 loser vs. Game 16 loser
Game 23 (championship): 7 p.m. Game 14 winner vs. Game 16 winner
Girls bracket
Friday
Game 2: 11:30 a.m. Banks County vs. Seminole County
Game 4: 2:30 p.m. Sneads vs. New Manchester
Game 6: 5:30 p.m. Madisonville vs. Mosley
Game 8: 8:30 p.m. Shelbyville vs. South Paulding
Saturday
Game 9: 10 a.m. Game 2 loser vs. Game 4 loser
Game 11: 1 p.m. Game 6 loser vs. Game 8 loser
Game 13: 4 p.m. Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Game 15: 7 p.m. Game 6 winner vs. Game 8 winner
Monday
Game 18: 11:30 a.m. Game 9 loser vs. Game 11 loser
Game 20: 2:30 p.m. Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 winner
Game 22: 5:30 p.m. Game 13 loser vs. Game 15 loser
Game 24 (championship): 8:30 p.m. Game 13 winner vs. Game 15 winner
Mosley Holiday Shootout Schedule
Thursday
At Gulf Coast
1:30 p.m. Bozeman vs. Wewahitchka
3 p.m. Timber Creek vs. Trinity Catholic
4:30 p.m. Dunnellon vs. Mosley
At Rutherford
5:30 p.m. Bay vs. Belleview
7 p.m. Rutherford vs. Suwannee
Friday
At Gulf Coast
1 p.m. Belleview vs. Wewahitchka
2:30 p.m. Bozeman vs. Dunnellon
4 p.m. Bay vs. Suwannee
5:30 p.m. Trinity Catholic vs. Rutherford
7 p.m. Mosley vs. Timber Creek
Saturday
At Gulf Coast
12 p.m. Bozeman vs. Belleview
1:30 p.m. Rutherford vs. Timber Creek
3 p.m. Bay vs. Dunnellon
4:30 p.m. Mosley vs. Trinity Catholic