Alabama

Josh Jobe

Defensive back

Sophomore

6-1, 185

Key stat: Career-high eight tackles against South Carolina this season

Buzz: Jobe will be looked to as the guy to replace Trevon Diggs at cornerback today. Diggs opted to not play in the game in preparation of the NFL Draft. Jobe has played in 11 games with one start and has 22 tackles, mostly on special teams.

Miller Forristall

Tight end

Junior

6-5, 242

Key stat: Has 12 catches for 131 yards and 3 touchdowns in eight games

Buzz: Forristall has not played since a throat injury, which required surgery, against Arkansas. His absence as a leader on the field was felt he could have been the difference in the Crimson Tide’s two losses. He’s expected to play against Michigan. We will see if he can have an impact today.

Jerry Jeudy

Wide receiver

Junior

6-1, 192

Key stat: Has four games with 100-plus yards this season

Buzz: This will most likely be Jeudy’s final game with the Crimson Tide as he is a high first-round NFL Draft prospect. The 2018 Biletnikoff winner hasn’t put up quite the numbers he did in 2018, but he sure hasn’t disappointed in his three seasons in Tuscaloosa.

MICHIGAN

Shea Patterson

Quarterback

Senior

6-2, 202

Key stat: Sixth on Michigan’s career list for passing touchdowns (44)

Buzz: The Wolverines’ offense starts with Patterson. He’s thrown for 2,828 yards with 22 touchdowns and averages 235 yards a game. Patterson faced Alabama in 2017 as quarterback for the Ole Miss Rebels. He wasn’t successful (165 yards, 5 sacks in a 66-3 loss), but Patterson at least knows what type of team he’s up against.

Kwity Paye

Defensive line

Junior

6-4, 274

Key stat: Is sixth in the Big Ten in tackles and tied for 10th in sacks

Buzz: Paye leads the team in tackles for loss (12.5) and is second in sacks (6.5). He’s got 49 total tackles and one fumble recovery. Alabama will have to make sure Paye doesn’t find his way to the backfield very often and keep him from stopping the run game.

Ronnie Bell

Receiver

Sophomore

6-0, 184

Key stat: Has just one touchdown despite leading the Wolverines in receiving yards

Buzz: Bell leads the offense with 44 receptions for 705 yards (16 avg.) and has more than 80 yards receiving in six games. He’s quarterback Shea Patterson’s top target and can also be dangerous as a punt return man.