The last time Bay High took the floor against Rutherford it was in the District 1-6A semifinals at Gulf Coast when the Tornadoes ended the Rams’ season with a 76-71 upset victory.

Friday’s matchup of old rivals in Springfield won’t have quite as much on the line, though Bay coach Rusty Cook said that it will serve as an important test to see just how far his team has come since the start of the year.

“It’s a huge game for us against a really good and experienced Rutherford team,” Cook said. “It’s one of the biggest games of the year for us, I’d say. We’re just trying to get prepared for it this week the best that we can.”

The Tornadoes (9-3 overall, 3-0 in district) have been coming on strong of late, winning four straight going into Tuesday night’s league contest against Walton.

Cook said that has been in large part to his players embracing a defensive identity.

“Defensively, I think we’ve ramped it up,” he said. “We’ve changed a few things up and we’re a little more versatile on defense. We can throw a few things out there and the kids have really embraced that as our calling card to make the game a little easier for us. We’re playing great defense, being multi-faceted on defense. It gives teams some different looks and the kids are just playing really hard.”

Offensively, the Tornadoes have been led by former Rutherford player Tavarius Lilly, who is averaging just over 15 points per game in his first season at Bay.

Junior guard Rustin Cook has also upped his scoring average to 10 points per game while providing space as a 3-point threat. Sophomore newcomer Timmy Brown is also putting in eight points per game.

“That balance has been the key for us,” Rusty Cook said. “Tavarius and Rustin have led us in scoring, but on any given night we can get it from somewhere else. In some ways that’s a luxury.”

Rutherford (10-3, 2-0) has been pretty balanced as well this year and brings a great deal of depth and size that will present a major test for the Tornadoes.

Playing at the Rams’ home gym makes it that much more of a challenge for Cook’s crew.

“Rutherford has been on top around here for a long time,” the coach said. “(Rutherford coach Rhondie Ross) is a great coach and somebody I look up to. I know he’s gonna have them prepared. Any time you get a Bay-Rutherford game, regardless of where it is, it’s gonna be a full house.

“It’s gonna be loud and exciting, but you have to be able to play the game regardless of what’s going on around you. It’s a big challenge, but we’re looking forward to it. These are the kind of games you really want to win. There are some games where you expect to win, but the ones you want to win the most are the ones where people maybe don’t expect you to win. I believe we can go in there and compete and I want the guys to embrace that atmosphere and these types of games.”