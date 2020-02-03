I thought I’d take a look at many of the noteworthy events on tap for this year, starting with the Alabama Golf Association, which has once again lined up some fine venues for its statewide amateur championships.

• First up is the inaugural Ladies Two-Person Scramble at NorthRiver Yacht Club in Tuscaloosa on April 7.

• The State Four-Ball will be April 30-May 3 at Lakewood Golf Club in Point Clear.

• The State Senior will be May 15-17 at Wynlakes Golf & Country Club in Montgomery, as will the State Super-Senior.

• The Girls State Junior will be June 8-10 at Valley Hill Country Club in Huntsville, as will the inaugural Girls State 13 & Under Junior Championship June 8-9.

• The 104th State Amateur will be hosted by Saugahatchee Country Club in Opelika, June 10-13.

• The Women's Stroke Play is at Timberline Golf Club in Calera, June 24-26, as is the Women's State Senior and the Women’s State Super-Senior.

• The Women's State Amateur follows at Huntsville Country Club, July 7-9, as does the Women’s State Senior Match Play.

• The Boys State Junior will be contested July 21-23 at Goose Pond Colony Resort (Lake Course) in Scottsboro, as will the inaugural Boys State 13 & Under Championship July 21-22.

• The Women’s State Four-Ball is July 22-23 at Lakewood Golf Club in Point Clear, as is the Women’s State Senior Four-Ball.

• The State Parent-Child will be July 27 on the Ridge Course at the RTJ Golf Trail’s Oxmoor Valley in Birmingham.

• The State Match Play will be July 30-Aug. 2 at Auburn University Club, as will the inaugural State Senior Match Play Championship.

• The Southeast Mid-Amateur Four-Ball Championship is at Willow Point Golf & Country Club in Alexander City, Aug. 28-30.

• The State Mixed-Team is Sept. 19-20 at Kiva Dunes in Gulf Shores.

• The State Mid-Amateur will be played at Montgomery Country Club, Sept. 25-27.

• And last, but not least, the State Senior Four-Ball is at Kiva Dunes in Gulf Shores, Oct. 16-18, as is the State Super-Senior Four-Ball.

More information: www.alabamagolf.org

USGA qualifiers

The AGA also conducts various local and sectional qualifiers for USGA championships including:

• U.S. Open, May 7, RTJ Golf Trail at Silver Lakes in Glencoe.

• U.S. Senior Open, June 3, Wynlakes Golf & Country Club in Montgomery.

• U.S. Girls Junior Amateur, June 11, Valley Hill Country Club in Huntsville.

• U.S. Junior Amateur, June 17, Country Club of Birmingham (West Course).

• U.S. Amateur, July 6, Burningtree Country Club in Decatur.

• U.S. Senior Amateur, July 24, Goose Pond Colony Resort (Lake Course) in Scottsboro.

• U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur, July 24, Goose Pond Colony Resort (Lake Course).

• U.S. Mid-Amateur, Aug. 17, Montgomery CC.

• U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur, Aug. 26, Willow Point.

*• U.S. Amateur Four-Ball (for 2021 championship), Oct. 6, Turtle Point Yacht & Country Club in Killen.

• U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball (for 2021 championship), Oct. 7, Turtle Point.

More information: www.usga.org

Birmingham Golf Association

The Birmingham Golf Association, which includes Jefferson, Shelby, Tuscaloosa, St. Clair, Bibb, Blount and Walker counties, will host the Metro Amateur Championship, April 4-5 at Pine Tree CC. This is a two-man, best ball event with mid-amateur, senior and super senior divisions.

The BGA is best known for their Junior Tour, which begins 21 one-day events May 26 and culminates with their Junior Championship, July 15-16 at Vestavia Country Club.

More information: www.bgagolf.org

Professional events

The Korn Ferry Tour, the feeder tour to the PGA Tour, hosts the inaugural Huntsville Championship at The Ledges, April 23-26.

The Regions Tradition returns to Greystone Golf & CC (Founders Course), May 7-10. This is a major championship on the PGA Tour Champions.

www.regionstradition.com

Other events

The Shoal Creek Invitational is April 13-14 at Shoal Creek. This men's college event is being hosted by Auburn University and will feature local teams Alabama, Auburn and UAB, plus other nationally ranked programs.

The Women’s SEC Championship returns to Greystone’s Legacy Course, April 15-19.

The State High School AHSAA Championship will be May 11-12 at the RTJ Golf Trail at Magnolia Grove in Mobile.

The Country Club of Birmingham National Invitational is May 29-31.

The prestigious Future Masters is June 20-27 at Dothan CC.

And the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate is Oct. 5-6 at Old Overton Club.

I’ll add more events as they are announced or I become aware of them.

Ian Thompson has been writing about golf in Alabama for over 27 years. His weekly “Mr. Golf” column concentrates on golfers, golf events and people associated with the sport of interest to the Tuscaloosa and Birmingham areas. Reach him with story ideas at thompsonteesoff@gmail.com