ANNISTON — Westbrook Christian advanced to the 2A, Area 11 tournament championship game to clinch a spot in sub-regional play with a 51-50 victory over Ohatchee on Tuesday.

Trailing by a point with 7.2 seconds left to play, Cade Phillips converted both halves of a 1-and-1 situation to give the Warriors (20-11) the lead.

Dominique Thomas drove the length of the floor to attempt a layup to give the Indians the win, but Phillips managed to get a finger on the ball to block the shot to preserve the win.

Joe Tucker led Westbrook with 17 points and seven rebounds. Joeseph Gilchrist added 12.

Phillips added seven points, seven rebounds, three assists and three blocked shots.

Westbrook will face Sacred Heart at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Anniston Aquatic & Fitness Center.

Glencoe 57, Susan Moore 44

HANCEVILLE — Four Glencoe players finished with double figures to send the Yellow Jackets to the 3A, Area 12 tournament championship to clinch a spot in sub-regional play with a win over the Bulldogs on Tuesday.

Braden Lang and Caleb Wilson paced Glencoe with 14 points each, while Issac Barkley added 11 and Cole Contris finished with 10.

The Yellow Jackets attempted 27 free throws and converted 15 on the night, while Susan Moore connected on 3 of 8 free throws.

Tanner Sisson led Susan Moore with 14 points followed by Logan Blackwell and Isaiah Kemp with 13 points each.

Glencoe will face Hanceville in the tournament championship game at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

GIRLS

Gadsden City 51, Grissom 46

No. 7 Gadsden City ended a two-year drought of missing the Northeast Regionals with a win over Grissom at home in the semifinals of the 7A, Area 7 girls basketball tournament Tuesday night.

The Titans improved to 24-5 overall and will play Huntsville at 6 p.m. Friday. Huntsville defeated Sparkman 43-39 in the other semifinal game.

Gadsden State signee Adrianna Jones led Gadsden City with 20 points and added three assists. Tenise Johnson totaled nine points. Cianna Rhodes grabbed eight rebounds. Ajainay Tinker tallied three assists.

Bri Moore scored a game-high 27 points for Grissom.

Fyffe 74, North Sand Mountain 44

IDER — Fyffe jumped out to a 24-8 lead after the opening period and cruised the rest of the way to the championship game of the Class 2A, Area 15 tournament on Monday.

Alexia Barber led the Red Devils (23-6) with 12 points followed by Gracie Hicks with 11.

Jesse Weldon paced North Sand Mountain with 14 points and nine rebounds, while Jaycee Weldon added 12.

Fyffe faces Ider in the championship game at 6 p.m. on Thursday.