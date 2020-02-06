LYNN HAVEN — Five Mosley athletes signed letters-of-intent to continue their athletic careers at the college level during a National Signing Day ceremony at the school on Wednesday.

Olivia Walker signed to play soccer at Florida Southern, while softball player Sabrina Whitemire signed with Lurleen B. Wallace.

Derek Harris inked his signature to play football at Hutchinson Community College, with baseball players Joey Garrett and Christian Lasecki signing on to play for Tallahassee Community College and Huntingdon College, respectively.