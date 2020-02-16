PANAMA CITY BEACH — Mosley sent four lifters to the 2A Florida High School Girls Weightlifting State Championships on Saturday, but there is still work to be done.

The quartet of Larkin Dees, Daelni Williamson, Alidia Odom and Faith Lingenfelter put its best foot forward, but none left the Arnold High School gymnasium with medals.

An at-large selection at 110 pounds, Williamson, a junior, benched 110 pounds with a clean and jerk of 135 to total 265 pounds and finish eighth. She totaled 270 pounds this past week at the Region 1 meet.

Also at 110 pounds, Odom, a senior, totaled 260 pounds, benching and cleaning and jerking 130 pounds each, to finish 10th.

A senior, Lingenfelter benched 140 pounds with a 145-pound clean and jerk to total 285 pounds and finish 18th.

Dees, a junior, earned the top at-large bid in the unlimited weight class with her 420-pound total at the Region 1 meet, but she struggled Saturday.

After benching 230 pounds on her first lift of the morning, Dees scratched on each of her five subsequent lifts, including all three of her clean-and-jerk attempts, to finish 17th.