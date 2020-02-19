MELBOURNE, Fla. – Polly Mack’s top-three individual showing paced the No. 9 Alabama women's golf team to a tied for fourth-place finish on Tuesday at the Moon Golf Invite at the Duran Golf Club.

After second round play was suspended Monday evening due to darkness, Alabama finished the two-day 54-hole tournament tied for fourth along with North Carolina at 3-over par 867 (284-293-290). The Crimson Tide have placed in the top four in each of the last four tournaments in which they have competed this season, including three runner-up finishes.

No. 12 Ole Miss claimed the event with a 6-under par 858 (289-285-284/858), while Augusta (288-289-284/861) placed second and tournament host Louisville (292-285-287/864) was third.

Mack tied for third overall with a 5-under par 211 (70-71-70) and was just one-stroke away from finishing runner-up. Caroline Curtis tied for 21st with a two-over par 218 (71-75-72).

On Feb. 29-March 1, Alabama competes in the Florida State Match Up in Panama City, Fla.