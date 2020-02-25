Another game that could have tremendous meaning for Alabama’s postseason basketball hopes has arrived, but Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats is still planning to keep the Crimson Tide’s focus firmly on the present.

“We’ve just got to pay attention to today,” Oats said after Alabama’s record-setting 103-78 win at Ole Miss on Saturday night. “That’s what seems to be working for us.”

For those whose attention can wander a little further afield, some of the ramifications are obvious. Mississippi State is currently No. 57 in the NCAA Net Rankings (Alabama was at No. 40 on Monday) so a road victory in Starkville would give the Crimson Tide a much-needed Quadrant 1 win. It would also pull UA even with Mississippi State in the SEC standings and give the Crimson Tide the tiebreaker (due to a season sweep) if the two teams ended with the same record.

While Alabama is coming in off a big victory at Ole Miss, Mississippi State is trying to regroup after a loss at Texas A&M on Saturday.

"I just thought our defensive intensity had to be better than it was," MSU head coach Ben Howland said at his Monday press conference in Starkville. "Texas A&M is good and they have grown an incredible amount. But we have to be better at taking care of the basketball. We had 16 turnovers in that game that led to 22 points. It's not just turning it over. When it leads to uncontested baskets on the other end, then it's really a problem."

Each team faces a different set of challenges on Tuesday night. For Alabama, it is keeping a much larger MSU front line off the offensive glass, particularly double-double machine Reggie Perry, the Bulldogs’ leading scorer and the top rebounder in the SEC.

“(Rebounding) is a priority for us every game but that’s a big part of Mississippi State’s offense,” Oats said. “Herb (Jones, still playing with a cast on his fractured left wrist) will have to give us something but really, it has to be everybody.”

In the first meeting in January in Tuscaloosa, Alabama more than held its own on the backboard, outrebounding the Bulldogs 42-38 and taking an easy 90-69 win.

"When we were talking about how we wanted to play them, it confused our guys in terms of we were getting no help on drives," Howland said on Monday. "We were so concerned about being out on (Jaden) Shackelford), out on (John) Petty and being out on Kira (Lewis) that we were basically playing 1-on-1 defense and you are leaving guys on an island. You can't play that and have good team defensive concepts."

Reach Cecil Hurt at cecil@tidesports.com or via Twitter @cecilhurt