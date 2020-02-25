NAPOLEONVILLE – In a defensive slugfest, Opelousas High School found enough offense to beat the Assumption Lady Mustangs in a Class 4A second-round playoff game on Monday.

Both teams struggled to find any offensive consistency throughout the game and going into the fourth quarter the Lady Tigers held a one-point advantage.

Playing with the lead, Opelousas was able to dictate the pace and be patient with the ball on offense. That patience paid off as the Lady Tigers pushed their advantage to eight points with 1:44 left to play.

Assumption did make a run and made it a three-point game with 18 seconds left, but the Lady Mustangs had to foul, and Opelousas converted at the free-throw line to pull out a 46-39 win at Mustangs Gym.

The No. 10 Lady Tigers (22-6 overall) will now play the winner of the No. 2. Huntington and No. 15 Westgate game in the quarterfinals. It is the first time Opelousas has reached the quarterfinals since 2006. No. 7 Assumption ends its season with a 20-8 overall record.

The basket seemed to have a lid on it for Assumption and while the Lady Mustangs had an opportunity to win the game late in the fourth quarter, the missed shots were just too much for them to overcome.

"The shots didn’t fall at all. We had them and in practice and warmups we knocked them down, but in the game, we are missing two footers," Assumption coach Amy Blanchard said. "It was shots that we always make and when you can’t score it is going to be tough. It is tough when you only score 39 points."

Assumption’s last lead came at 23-22 with 6:56 left in the third quarter, but Opelousas got a three-point play from Bradlee Chevis (28 points) to go up 25-23 and the Lady Tigers never relinquished the lead again.

Opelousas took a 31-30 advantage into the fourth quarter and after a free throw by Dashira Davis and consecutive buckets from Chevis, the Lady Tigers led 36-30 with 6:17 left in the game.

Assumption got a bucket from Ashlyn Moore to trail 36-32, but the score would not change for the next four minutes as both teams missed several shots. Opelousas finally changed the score with two buckets from Joynia Chatman and Chevis for a 40-32 lead with 1:44 left to play.

It was at that point when Assumption’s defense forced a couple of turnovers leading to two baskets from Ra’von Robinson (17 points) for a 40-36 score with 45 seconds left.

With 18 seconds left to play, Assumption made one last push as Robinson converted a steal into a bucket for a 42-39 score, but the Lady Mustangs put Chevis on the charity stripe and she made four consecutive free throws to seal the seven-point win.

"I thought our girls decided to finish the game the right way and we made some key stops at the end," Opelousas coach Lorenso Williams said. "There was a time when neither team could score but if we played defense, we had a chance to win the game. I thought our girls wanted the ball and for the first time in a long time they showed they wanted to win. They went after and won on the 50-50 balls and that was a difference."

In the first half, the lead exchanged hands eight times as the teams were tied at 7 after the first quarter and Opelousas held a 20-19 advantage at halftime.

In the second quarter, Assumption got a spark from Ronjanea Adams who scored six points and she finished with 11 points for the game.