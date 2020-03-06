Bay County track and field teams gathered Saturday at Tommy Oliver Stadium for the Bay High School North Florida Invite.

North Bay Haven’s girls and Mosley’s boys ended up taking the team titles, with Rutherford taking the most individual titles with nine.

The NBH girls finished with 101 points, followed by Rutherford (99), Mosley (95), Port St. Joe (90), Arnold (84), Bay (49), Graceville (34), and Marianna (23).

On the boys side, Mosley totaled 125.5 points, followed by NBH (110.5), Bay (99), Rutherford (86.5), Arnold (81), Marianna (57.5), Graceville (12), and Port St. Joe (4).

Irisi Reynolds had three individual wins for Rutherford, taking first in the Girls 100 Meter Dash at 12.69 seconds, the 200 at 27.21, and the 400 at 1:04.5.

North Bay Haven girls dominated the distance running events, as freshman Mallory Franklin won the Girls 800 Meter Run with a time of 2:43.02.

Sixth-grader Kyla Faint won both the 1600 and 3200 Meter Runs, finishing with times of 6:08.35 and 13:29.65.

Mosley’s Hannah Cardon won both hurdles competitions, taking the Girls 100 Meter Hurdles at 18.06 and the 300 Hurdles at 52.53.

Rutherford’s girls won the 4x100 Relay, while Bay won the 4x400 and North Bay Haven the 4x800.

Shakirah Edwards gave the Rams another first-place finisher in the Girls High Jump at 1.60m, while Arnold’s Harlee Hix took the Long Jump at 4.79m.

Mosley’s Autumn Goffigan took first in the Girls Discus Throw at 27.41m and second in the Girls Javelin Throw.

On the boys side, Rutherford’s Stephen Barton swept the sprints, winning the 100 at 11.07, the 200 at 22.81, and the 400 at 54.11.

Mosley’s Kaden Jones took the 800 Meter Run at 2:07.07, North Bay Haven’s Matthew Matson the 1600 at 5:02.18, and Arnold’s Edward Kepran the 3200 at 11:23.32.

John Pael of Arnold won the Boys 110 Meter Hurdles at 17.68 seconds, while Bay’s Daniel Smith-Montero took the 300 at 50.03.

Bay’s boys won the 4x100 Relay, while Mosley took the 4x400 and North Bay Haven the 4x800.

Lavar Hills of Rutherford finished first in the Boys High Jump, clearing 1.92m, with Mosley’s Lamar Clark taking the Long Jump at 5.99m. Arnold’s Oakley Kenens won the Pole Vault at 8 foot, 6 inches.

Casey Boyd of Rutherford won the Boys Shot Put at 10.86m, with Zachary Murzyn of NBH winning the Discus Throw at 37.54m.

Daniel Smith-Montero of Bay won the Boys Javelin Throw at 32.00m.