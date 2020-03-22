Add another accolade for Coosa Christian’s India Brown.

The 6-foot-2 senior filled up the stat sheet nightly as she averaged 18.6 points, 16.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 3.1 blocks and 2.1 steals a game.

After the Conquerors’ season came to an end in the Class 1A sub-regionals with a 16-11 overall record, Brown signed a scholarship to play at Shelton State in Tuscaloosa.

One week after being named to ASWA 1A first-team All-State, Brown can now add The Gadsden Times All-Etowah County girls basketball player of the year to the list.

Coosa finished runner-up to Spring Garden in Area 11 and the Panthers went on to win the state championship. The Conquerors’ season ended against Talladega County Central in the sub-regional round. TCC advanced to the regional final, where it fell to Spring Garden.

Hokes Bluff made a return to Jacksonville State for the Northeast Regional after winning the Area 10 championship. The Eagles fell to Oneonta in the semifinals. The Eagles finished with a 25-9 record, one season removed from finishing 14-16.

Joining Brown on the all-county first team:

Tameah Gaddis, Gadsden City — Gaddis did a little bit of it all to help the Titans get back to the Northeast Regional after a two-season absence. The sophomore averaged 10.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per contest.

Camille Jenkins, Gadsden City — When Jenkins caught fire, watch out. She averaged 14 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Ashley Morgan, Glencoe — Her senior season came to an end earlier than expected in a tough area, but Morgan still put up her usual numbers. She finished with 13.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.6 steals a game. She helped the Yellow Jackets win their second consecutive Etowah County Tournament among the six teams in the county school system.

Savannah Nunn, Southside — The senior helped lead the Panthers to the Northeast Regional for the second consecutive season. Southside had never advanced to JSU previously. She averaged 13 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks each game. Nunn signed a basketball scholarship with Auburn Montgomery.

All-County second team

Kayley Dobbins, West End — The junior tallied 16.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and three steals per game.

Anna Beth Giles, Glencoe — The reigning Times’ player of the year averaged 12.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.8 steals. The senior will play college basketball at Birmingham Southern.

Adrianna Jones, Gadsden City — The Gadsden State signee put up 10 points, 1 rebound, 2.3 assists and 1.6 assists in her senior campaign.

Bella Millirons, Coosa Christian — The freshman led Etowah County in scoring with 19 points a game. She added 7.5 rebounds and 4.3 steals.

Kristen Shields, Hokes Bluff — The senior put up 11 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals. She shot 70 percent from the free throw line.

Honorable mention: Southside’s Kaylee Brown; Coosa’s Kaylee Hasley; West End’s Madison Parker; Hokes Bluff’s Maddie Smith.

