Quintasia Leatherwood | Player of the Year

Central, Senior, Guard

Led Central to the Southwest Regional final, averaging 19 points and 12 assists per game. She set a state record for most assists (25) in one game and is a three-time, first-team All-State selection in Class 5A. She totaled 152 steals this season and shot 55 percent (154-280) from the floor and 57 percent from 3-point range (62-108).

What was your most memorable play or moment from the 2019-20 season?

When I went 5 of 6 from 3-point range! I was feeling good. Real big home game, too.

What's your most embarrassing moment from the season?

Turning the ball over or lagging on defense.

Who was the best player (opponent) you played against this season and why?

Sarah Ashlee Barker (Class 7A Player of the Year, Spain Park) She is a real smooth guard who can control her body and can shoot well.

What made this season special for you?

My mom. She’s been there every step of the way!

---

Fantasia Wilson

Northridge, Freshman, Guard

Led the Jaguars to the school’s first ever Final Four appearance while averaging 11.6 points per game and was a third-team All-State selection in Class 6A.

What was your most memorable play or moment from the 2019-20 season?

My most memorable play was when I hit the game-winning 3-pointer, which was a buzzer-beater against Helena.

What's your most embarrassing moment from the season?

I really didn’t get embarrassed too much, but if I had to say it would be when I air-balled a wide open floater against Selma (in the Southwest Regional) and they got a fast break. I was embarrassed because I air-balled, but I knew that it was my fault, so I hustled down the court and got an amazing block and made it in the top 3 on hudl, which got over 56,000 views now.

Who was the best player (opponent) you played against this season and why?

If I had to pick it probably would be McAdory point guard Jamya Tyrus (first-team All-State). She plays a very good game on the court but McAdory had already knew about me and their coach said they tried their best to keep the ball out of my hand. I never really had problems playing 9th through 11th graders but it’s the seniors -- I don’t know if it’s because they have had experienced more than me or what but no excuse. I’ll just work on myself and try to become better.

What made this season special for you?

My team made this season amazing. I couldn’t wish for anyone better than them. I cannot forget about our coaching staff they really played a big part in our season and at practice.

---

Jada Watkins

Sumter Central, Junior, Guard

Led the Jaguars to the school’s first Final Four appearance and averaged 21 points with 12 rebounds per game. She was 51 percent from 3-point range (35 of 68) and shot 62 percent overall (189 of 303). She is first-team All-State in Class 4A.

What was your most memorable play or moment from the 2019-20 season?

My most memorable moment was when we played Greensboro in the Elite 8. We were up by one and I stopped a player from shooting the game-winning shot.

What's your most embarrassing moment from the season?

My most embarrassing moment was our first game of the season. We lost by 30 points to Meridian High.

Who was the best player (opponent) you played against this season and why?

The best opponent I played this season was Greensboro because we’ve played each other since travel ball and everyone knew each other’s skill set , which made our season a battle.

What made this season special for you?

As captain I led my team to our first Final Four appearance, which has never been done in school history.

---

Imani Thompson

Holy Spirit, Senior, Guard

Led the Saints to the Southwest Regional tournament and averaged 16.4 points. She was MVP of area tournament and has more than 1,000 career points. She is honorable mention All-State for Class 1A.

What was your most memorable play or moment from the 2019-20 season?

My most memorable moment from this season was, after losing to Francis Marion twice already, Me being able to score a basket with 30 seconds left on the clock to put us in a three point lead and winning the area championship game.

My most memorable play was when my coaches and teammates surprised me by stopping in the middle of a game after I scored to present me with a signed basketball for reaching my 1,000th point milestone.

Who was the best player (opponent) you played against this season and why?

The best opponent I have played against this season was the point guard from Francis Marion. She was able to do a lot of the same moves as myself. Playing against someone just as good as you makes it way more competitive and also fun.

What made this season special for you?

Many things made this season special for me. Having my family there supporting and cheering me on. Being captain of the team and being able to play with a group of dedicated hardworking girls. Having my coaches pushing me to go harder so that I could be ready for the next level. Being able to accomplish things together as a team that others said we couldn’t. With this being my last high school season I knew I wanted to close this chapter by showing everything I have been working so hard for to start a new one playing at Birmingham Southern College.

---

Sakyia White

Central, Senior, Forward

White led the Falcons to the Southwest Regional final, averaging 24 points and 14 rebounds per game. She ends her career with 2009 points,1,667 rebounds and 368 blocks. She is a second-team All-State selection for Class 5A and is a University of North Alabama signee.

What was your most memorable play or moment from the 2019-20 season?

My most memorable moment would have to be when we played Greene County at home. All me and ’Tae Tae’ (Quintasia Leatherwood) would talk about was me finally shooting this season. I shot and made my first 3-pointer of the season during second quarter. With me being a post player and all, people don’t really expect it, so when I did the whole crowd and my teammates were hyped. I personally was excited myself and I’ll never forget it.

What's your most embarrassing moment from the season?

I think everybody’s most embarrassing moment would be missing a wide open layup, which I RARELY EVER do but it happens to the best of us sometimes.

Who was the best player (opponent) you played against this season and why?

In my opinion my best opponent would have to be playing Spain Park. I chose them because they matched our energy and agility. With height being what we lacked this year, playing them forced us to be more up tempo and faster than usual.

What made this season special for you?

Just being able to play with my teammates this last time was special for me because I’ll never find another bond like the one I had with them. When being a part of a team and playing with the same people for years like that makes you become a family and you realize that you’ve become apart of something bigger. Then having a senior night you realize it’s almost over and it’s bittersweet, but you never forget and the feelings and love that you have for one another never goes away.