At some point soon, the New Orleans Saints will add a third quarterback to their roster, and it might happen in next week's NFL draft.

The Saints have been fortunate: They haven't needed to spend draft capital on this position for some time. Since coach Sean Payton took over in 2006, at which time the team also signed Drew Brees, the Saints have drafted only two quarterbacks -- and only one of those was a top-100 selection (Colorado State's Garrett Grayson, whom the Saints picked No. 75 overall in 2015).

But Brees could be walking into his final season. His primary backup, Taysom Hill, is more susceptible to injury than most No. 2 quarterbacks because of the way the Saints use him. So, both in terms of the future and the present, New Orleans needs another quarterback.

This is the first of an 11-part position-by-position look at the 2020 NFL draft, which will happen (virtually) April 23-25. We will look mainly at players who could fit in New Orleans at specific points in the draft.

The Saints possess picks in the first, third, fourth, fifth and sixth rounds.

Current Saints QBs: Drew Brees, Taysom Hill

Saints' need at QB: Moderate

As good as gone: Joe Burrow, LSU; Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama; Justin Herbert, Oregon

Burrow is the presumptive No. 1 overall pick, and Tagovailoa and Herbert are expected to soon follow somewhere in the top 10 -- perhaps all in the top five after draft-day trades.

Potential first-round candidates: Jordan Love, Utah State

Love figures to be the only quarterback whose value may potentially match the Saints availability at No. 24, and he is something of a polarizing prospect.

When it comes to physical traits, Love fits the bill. He is big (6-foot-3, 224 pounds); he can move (4.74-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine); and he possesses tantalizing arm strength that is evident in his powerful, loose delivery.

The reasons Love may be there when the Saints pick at No. 24: He played against mid-major competition at Utah State and did not flash against superior opponents, throwing two touchdowns against four interceptions in three games against ranked teams last season. In general, Love turned over the ball too often last season, throwing 17 interceptions and losing a pair of fumbles.

New Orleans could offer an ideal situation for a player like Love, giving him an opportunity to learn and grow for a year (if not more) under Brees. Then again, the Saints already have a quarterback they have been developing behind Brees in Hill, so selecting a quarterback with their top pick does not feel like the play here.

Potential third-round candidates: Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma; Jake Fromm, Georgia; Jacob Eason, Washington

When looking at these names, the Saints could think about the course they want their offense to take in the future: Draft a pro-style quarterback, like Brees, or construct the offense around a dynamic athlete, like Hill.

Hurts is an example of the latter. He still has room to grow as a passer (though his throwing session at the NFL combine was impressive), but he is at the top of this year's class in terms of athleticism. In his lone year at Oklahoma, when he threw for 3,821 yards and 32 touchdowns, Hurts also led the Sooners in rushing with 1,298 yards and 20 scores.

Eason and Fromm fit a more traditional mold, though in different ways. They once shared the quarterback room at Georgia, but after Fromm took the starting job, Eason transferred to Washington. The 6-foot-5 Eason has the prototype build and arm strength, while Fromm's game is built around his accuracy (63.3 career completion percentage) and intangibles.

Like Love, some or all of these players could be gone when the Saints' turn comes around at No. 88.

Potential late-round candidates: Cole McDonald, Hawaii; Steven Montez, Colorado; Anthony Gordon, Washington State

New Orleans has drafted 19 quarterbacks in franchise history, and 17 of them have been picked in Round 4 or later -- which might be the only time you see Grayson and Archie Manning in a trivia question together.

Hitting on a quarterback selection can make a franchise. Unsurprisingly, finding one of those in the later rounds is difficult. Since the draft was shortened to seven rounds in 1985, only 21 quarterbacks selected in the fourth round or later have made a Pro Bowl, and just two -- Tom Brady and Rich Gannon -- earned first-team All-Pro honors.

Uncommon though it may be, teams have still found those rare gems late in drafts. The Cowboys snagged two-time Pro Bowler Dak Prescott in 2016's fourth round. Last year the Jaguars committed huge sums of money to free agent Nick Foles ... only to eventually start sixth-rounder Gardner Minshew.

Gordon followed Minshew at Washington State and put up similarly huge numbers there (5,579 yards, 48 touchdowns as a senior). McDonald (4.58-second 40) and Montez (4.68 second 40) are both physically gifted athletes who lacked consistency in college. All have red flags, and that is why they are late-round prospects, but all offer some intriguing traits to possibly develop.

Past five QBs drafted by New Orleans

Name, year (round/overall pick)

-- Garrett Grayson, 2015 (3rd, No. 75)

-- Sean Canfield, 2010 (7th, No. 239)

-- Adrian McPherson, 2005 (5th, No. 152)

-- J.T. O'Sullivan, 2002 (6th, No. 186)

-- Marc Bulger, 2000 (6th, No. 168)