Once Gov. Ron DeSantis cancelled the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year last Saturday, the Florida High School Athletics Association was left with few options.

The FHSAA announced Monday that it was canceling all FHSAA-affiliated events, including all state series and championship events, for the remainder of the school year.

In a release, the FHSAA said it was doing so “with heavy hearts.”

“The safety of our student-athletes, coaches, officials and fans is our top priority,” according to the FHSAA release. “With the evolving threat of coronavirus we must ensure that we do not contribute to the spread of this illness.”

The release continued that the FHSAA was “deeply saddened for our student-athletes who have seen their seasons and/or high school careers end so abruptly.”

That would particularly be the case for five seniors on the Wewahitchka Jr./Sr. High School softball team, five players who have made Vero Beach and the state Class 1A Final Four a home-away-from-home.

Who have won a state title and been runner-up twice.

Three will continue to play softball in college, but two have elected an academic track: their careers are now over.

As are the prep careers of Kelvin Griffin, John Austin Gee, Davien Welch and Andre Hornsby at Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School along with hopes of a return to the state Final Four to vie for another title.

Dashed, also, are the careers of Hunter Vander Tulip, Troy Davis and Tyler Stevens on the Wewahitchka Jr./Sr. High School baseball team.

There are also track and field athletes whose seasons or careers have come to a sudden halt.

“Our Association knows the impact and role high school athletics play in the lives of so many and will continue to work towards the betterment of high school sports,” according to the FHSAA release.

“We know this is a trying time, but the health and safety of all is of utmost importance to this Association.”

In addition to announcing the close of spring sports, the FHSAA also announced that no additional eligibility will be granted to any spring sports athlete.

“To all our senior student-athletes, we thank you for dedicating your time and efforts to your school, your coaches and your teammates,” according to the FHSAA release. “Cherish the memories you have made and embrace all that the future holds for you. While we are saddened that you are unable to compete this season, we could not be prouder to have been represented by such hard-working individuals.”

The announcement closed by stating the FHSAA was “eager” to reconvene all sports for the 2020-2021 school year.