The first time Gary and Stefanie Nelson walked on the campus of Southside High School, they knew it was where their family needed to be.

Gary had been in Montgomery for the last 15 years while Stefanie has been there her whole life. But both still felt Southside would be their new home.

Gary was hired as the Panthers’ head football coach Feb. 4 at the monthly Etowah County Board of Education meeting.

Gary had to finish out his time at Montgomery Academy, where he had been on staff for the previous eight years and the last four as the football coach.

Fast forward to mid-March, Gary was getting ready for his first official day with the Panthers.

He came up to Southside to watch a workout on a Friday, with his first day being the following Monday.

That Monday so happened to be his only day of work at the school. It was the same week schools closed because of the coronavirus, which ended up being extended through the remainder of the school year.

“I went up there and watched the workout Friday” Gary said. “We had a regular group of kids in there. I went on that Monday, and I think there were 50 kids at the school grades 9-12. So yeah, that was it. That was my one day of work.”

No school meant spring sports were done. That also meant no spring football, which always is beneficial for a coach making a transition.

“Thank God technology is what it is today where we are at least able to do that to some degree,” Gary said. “Because I can’t imagine going through this time not being able to communicate with them. That part has been hard and harder on a personal level than people may realize. I’m really relationship oriented in how I coach. I coach for the kids. Not getting a chance to see them is driving me crazy. Ultimately I know this separation we are going through is for the best thing for people’s health and that’s really what matters.”

And that was far from the only thing the Nelsons had to worry about.

They still had to find a house in Southside - a place they aren’t yet familiar with - during a time where a global pandemic has caused places to close down and staying at home is encouraged.

“That Monday things shut down, Stefanie was going to come up that Wednesday so we could look at houses,” Gary said. “Our realtor was like, ‘Let’s punt that. We don’t need to do that.’”

The Nelsons still had to move out of their house in Montgomery and sell it. They wondered how they would get it done.

Was it OK to ask friends for help? Could they hire a moving service? What about potential buyers coming to look at their house?

“We had so many repair people in our house because we were trying to sell it,” Stefanie said. “And I didn’t feel comfortable inviting friends over who were quarantining. ... We lifted beds, heavy pieces of furniture, couches. We got it done, though.”

Gary and Stefanie have two children - 4-year-old Sam and nearly 3-year-old Lucy. They had to find a daycare and preschool. But it’s hard to pick when those places are closed. What about churches? Grocery stores? Doctors?

“We had all these plans that week,” Stefanie said. “We were going to tour the daycares, look at houses. Then the world shut down (laughs). Long story short, I have our kids registered for preschool that I’ve never set foot in.”

“We are really trusting that all the people in Etowah County are really great people because we are taking their word for stuff,” Gary added, laughing.

Despite so much uncertainty with the coronavirus and the inconveniences of the moving process because of it, the decision to take on a program two-and-a-half hours away during a pandemic has not deterred the Nelsons.

They sold their house, which was a huge weight lifted off their shoulders. They found a house in Southside that’s still in the process of being built.

They are staying with Stefanie’s parents until it’s time to move in, which they hope will be within the next month. Sam and Lucy both were excited with the choice.

“All they wanted was a house with stairs so we got them that,” Stefanie said, laughing.

It’s been the people in their new community that has been one of the biggest factors in giving the Nelsons peace.

Whether it be a word of encouragement or advice, they’ve had a lot reach out for help. It’s gone a long way.

“We’ve had an unbelievable amount of support from the community there already, which confirms for us that this is the right place for us and our family,” Stefanie said. “That’s definitely led itself to the peace we feel about everything.”

Not that the confirmation was needed, though.

Ever since the day both stepped foot on the campus of Southside, the Nelsons knew they found their new home.

“It goes back to when we accepted the job,” Gary said. “ … The first day Stefanie and I walked the campus together, we knew it was the right place for our family. This other stuff that’s happened hasn’t made us look back because we knew it was the right thing for us to do.”