After a breakout sophomore season in which he hit .380 with 30 hits, 28 runs, and 15 RBI while going 3-1 with 1.46 ERA on the mound, Mosley’s Jaden Rudd was off to another nice start to his junior campaign.

Rudd was batting .467 with 14 hits, 12 runs, and 10 RBI while going 3-1 in four appearances on the mound with 27 strikeouts to just eight walks when the season was brought to halt after just 10 games.

We caught up with Jaden to see how he’s coping with life without sports.

How has social distancing affected you personally?

This social distancing deal has really just given me time away from the crowd. It’s given me time to focus on myself and what I need to do to get better every day. With limited time to have socially, the only thing we can really do is find ways to make gains, whether it be with schoolwork or baseball, it’s given me time to really get better with no distractions.

Who are you social distancing with? Has this strengthened the family bond?

I have been spending the majority of my time with my family and a couple of guys that workout with me every day. That’s pretty much all we can do is stay home with my family and get some work in wherever we can. It’s really shown me who I can count on and who the real workers are. It’s very easy during a time like this to make excuses for sitting around and doing nothing, and the work we put in will show when this all passes over.

What are you doing to stay busy?

There’s plenty that I have found to stay busy. We have been set to online school and we’ve been assigned plenty of schoolwork to do. In addition, Coach Lance Bailey of Mosley has opened up his home weight room to me to get lifts in daily, and I’ve been going to some public ball fields to get my work in like throwing, hitting, and defensive work. I’ve really come to love this stuff that I sometimes have seen as real work that I just had to do.

Out of all the postponements and cancellations between pro and college, what sport do you miss the most?

I’d say the thing I miss most is being able to watch Major League Baseball. I always look forward to this time of year watching the men I look up to the most. Being able to learn from them and just being able to watch what I enjoy more than anything.

Obviously you guys won’t be able to finish the season, but what would you/your team have accomplished this spring if you'd been allowed to continue?

I saw big things ahead for this team this year. We had all we needed to make another run for a state championship this season. We had a very young team and it showed a little bit early on, but I, and no one else I don’t think, was worried about that. We had some growing pains in these younger guys without the experience, but anybody would. We had a lot of talent and we would’ve grown into a team that no one in the state would want to play.

What does a world without sports look like to you?

The world without any sports has really shown me what the average Joe sees every day. Baseball has been such a huge part of my life that I’ve never really known anything else. Not being able to play magnifies the amount of time we all put into it, and it’s just a little weird not truly having it around.

Are you able to do anything to stay active?

I’ve found ways to keep working with lifts and field work. I take pride in doing all of it every day because I know that there are people that aren’t working like I am. Whether it’s other ball players in the state, or guys I’ll be competing for a spot in college with, or guys that I’ll be playing against in college, I know I’m making progress every day and widening the gap between us.

What else have you been doing at home?

At home I’ve been spending the time that I need to on my schoolwork. Otherwise, I’m sifting through just about all there is on TV. Pretty soon I’ll be in need of suggestions because I’ll be all out of things to watch.

Have you watched or binged anything good on TV?

I’ve watched the whole Peaky Blinders series, which became one of my all-time favorites.

If you play video games, what have you been playing?

I don’t play many video games. They just have never really interested me like some people find them.

What kind of advice can you offer to other athletes dealing with this time off?

My advice would be to find any way possible to get done what you need to get done. Baseball is a mean sport and it’ll bully you out of it if you let it. You really have to put the work in to get the results you want out of it. What’s hard right now is that there are no results to get, but you have to trust that it will pay off some day even if you may not want to put the time in in these circumstances.

Can you find any silver linings to this situation?

There are plenty of good things that can come out of this. I’ve found it very peaceful and relaxing to have time away from the rush of a day in this time of year. Socially, it’s easy to be caught up in what all my buddies are doing and that kind of thing, but these days it’s easy to stay focused on what has to get done. I also see the gains I am making every day, and I know that the light at the end of the tunnel will be something great.