The PGA Tour is back! Play begins Thursday in the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas with a stellar field teeing it up.

Locals are well represented by former University of Alabama golfers Bud Cauley, Justin Thomas and Robby Shelton, with former Auburn golfers Patton Kizzire, who grew up in Tuscaloosa, and Jason Dufner also both playing.

Jacksonville State sees fellow Englishmen and former JSU golfers Danny Willett and Matt Wallace playing, along with Brian Gay, who grew up near Fort Rucker; two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson, who spent two years at Faulkner State; Graeme McDowell, who starred for UAB; and Kevin Streelman, who has strong ties to Tuscaloosa through his wife, all back playing.

The Korn Ferry Tour, the developmental tour the level below the PGA Tour, also returns to action this week with a new event, the Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass, on Dye’s Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Locals in the field include former Crimson Tide standouts Lee Hodges, Davis Riley and Michael Thompson, along with former Central Alabama Community College golfers Wade Binfield and Chase Seiffert, plus Auburn’s Blayne Barber and UAB’s Zack Sucher.

And we will have to wait a lot longer for the three other major tours to return with the PGA Tour Champions starting back July 31-Aug. 2 at the Ally Challenge; the European Tour the week before with the Bet Fred British Masters hosted by Lee Westwood, July 22-25; and the LPGA Tour the same week with the Marathon Classic presented by Dana.

Former UA women golfers shine

While the very upper echelon in golf is yet to come back, there are regional, statewide and local events taking place.

One such last week was the Women’s Texas Open played at Old American GC in The Colony, Texas. Former Duke star Celine Boutier of France took home the top prize of $10,000 with a total of 14-under-par over three rounds. Second and third went to UA’s Cheyenne Knight and Kristen Gillman respectively. Knight, who broke through last October to be the first Tide golfer to win on the LPGA Tour, shot 11-under to pocket $5000, while Gillman, a two-time U.S. Women’s Amateur champion, was five-under and won $2800.

The Capstone continued to be well represented with amateur and upcoming fifth year senior Kenzie Wright finishing 10th overall and second low amateur on even par, while Lakareber Abe was one shot higher in a tie for 11th, picking up $1140.

All four women hail from Texas.

Girls State Junior starts today

The Alabama Golf Association hosts the 57th Girls State Junior at Valley Hill Country Club in Huntsville today through Wednesday. A record-breaking field of 70 girls from across the state are teeing it up.

Former UA golfer Martha Lang won the title four years in a row from 1967 to 1970, and incoming UA freshman Michaela Morard, who has also won this state title four times (2015, 2017-2019), is in the field and has a chance to establish the record at five titles.

Morard, a Huntsville native and Valley Hill member, has an extraordinary +7.9 handicap index. This means, in layman’s terms, that she needs to shoot 64 to “play to her handicap.”

Sisters Erika and Ashlee Allen of Berry and Anne Reaves and Saxon Skinner of Tuscaloosa are in the field, as is Mary Lee of Tuscaloosa.

Also, the AGA is hosting their first Girls State 13 & Under Junior Championship concurrently Monday-Tuesday.

Ian Thompson has been writing about golf in Alabama for over 27 years. His weekly “Mr. Golf” column concentrates on golfers, golf events and people associated with the sport of interest to the Tuscaloosa and Birmingham areas. Reach him with story ideas at thompsonteesoff@gmail.com.