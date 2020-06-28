It took a while for Cam Gant to make his mark on the football field at North Bay Haven, but when he finally did, he left a legacy that will be remembered by Buccaneers fans for years to come.

After a hurricane-shortened junior season in which he rushed for 386 yards in just six games, Gant busted out as a senior with an historic season, rushing for 2,090 yards and 21 touchdowns while averaging 8.1 yards per carry.

The 5-foot-10, 165-pound back became just the fourth player in Bay County history to go over 2,000 yards for a season and was named The News Herald’s Offensive Player of the Year for the 2019 season.

He also earned a place at the Florida Athletic Coaches Association’ North South Football All Star Football Classic

Cam took time to reflect on his career with the Buccaneers and look forward to what comes next.

As you look back now on your high school career, what are your fondest memories?

My most fondest memories were really spent with my team and family.

What is your proudest accomplishment as a high school athlete?

Definitely breaking three school records and being the first to play in an all-star game.

What was the biggest disappointment?

The loss against Bay High has gotta be the biggest upset.

Is there anything you would do differently through your high school career if you had the chance to do it again?

I wish i had taken the chance to join more clubs and be more involved with school.

What coach had the biggest impact on you and how?

I’d like to say all my coaches had a huge impact on me. I would be lying if I told you that I went through several coaches without learning something new or different.

Who was the teammate who pushed you or inspired you the most and how?

Again there's no specific teammate that inspired me. It was all of them, I wanted to do something for them that I couldn’t do in the previous season, which was win.

Is there a particular game or event that stands out the most for you?

The game that stands out the most to me was against Franklin County. We hadn’t won a game since 2017 and that was the game. It showed everyone that we can do it. We just gotta have faith and that dog in you to go and get it.

What is the most important lesson that your high school sports career taught you?

It’s okay to make mistakes just learn from them.

What are you college/future plans?

I am attending a prep school for six months then transferring to FIU.

If you’re going to college, what do you plan to major in?

I am majoring in marine biology and minoring in economics.

What is your biggest long-term goal going forward?

Hopefully make it to the NFL if not continue my marine biology career.