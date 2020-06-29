Right now the New Orleans Saints have some of the best established talent they have had in the history of their franchise in players like Drew Brees, Michael Thomas, Cam Jordan, Demario Davis, Marshon Lattimore, Thomas Morstead, Terron Armstead, Alvin Kamara and Ryan Ramczyk.

Place-kicker Wil Lutz belongs on that list also.

The place-kicking spot was a revolving and unsettled one before head coach Sean Payton took some advice from Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and gave the undrafted rookie from Georgia State a workout. Lutz gave the Saints brass what Payton described as "the best workout I have ever seen from a place-kicker."

Lutz has come through in big fashion for the Black and Gold.

Since being signed by the Saints in September 2016, Lutz has connected on 119 of his 136 field goal attempts. That’s a four-year accuracy rate of 87.5%.

The player Lutz didn’t beat out in Baltimore, Justin Tucker, who is considered the best kicker in the NFL by most, in his first four seasons in the league connected on 130 of his 148 field goal attempts. To start his career with the Ravens, Tucker’s field goal accuracy rate was 87.8%.

Adam Vinatieri, who one day will be in the NFL Hall of Fame, to start his NFL career connected on 109 of his 136 attempts for a field goal accuracy rate of 80.1% with the New England Patriots.

Morten Andersen, who is in the NFL Hall of Fame for his kicking exploits with the New Orleans Saints and four other NFL teams, connected on 71 of his 91 field goal attempts to start his NFL career with an accuracy rate of 78%.

And the best news is that Lutz signed a five-year contract extension with the Saints in March 2019 and is just turning 26 years old July 7.

On a team filled with so many signature players, Wil Lutz deserves to be in that number.

LSU BUILDS ITS OFFENSIVE LINE

One area the LSU Tigers are still piecing together in the Recruiting Class of 2021 is along the offensive line. The Tigers landed one of the prize offensive tackle prospects in the nation in Garrett Dellinger from Clarkston High School in Michigan.

The 6-5, 275-pound offensive tackle selected the Tigers over Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State. In many ways Dellinger reminds me of a young version of Atlanta Falcons left offensive tackle Jake Matthews when he came out of Elkins High School in Texas and signed with Texas A&M.

But the Tigers are still trying to build up the 2021 recruiting class along the offensive line and virtually all of that talent is out of the state of Louisiana.

Upgrading the talent and depth along the offensive line has been a high priority for head coach Ed Orgeron and offensive line coach James Cregg.

In the 2020 class the Tigers landed offensive tackle Marcus Dumervil, offensive guard/tackle Xavier Hill and offensive center/guard Marion Martinez. And they added Harvard University graduate transfer Liam Shanahan, who could play center, tackle or guard.

In the 2019 recruiting class, the Tigers landed offensive guard Kardell Thomas, offensive guard Anthony Bradford, center Joseph Evans, offensive center/guard Charles Turner and offensive tackle Thomas Perry.

The 2018 recruiting class landed the Tigers two junior college offensive linemen in guard Damien Lewis and tackle Badara Traore. They also brought on defensive tackle turned offensive tackle Dare Rosenthal, offensive tackle Cameron Wire, offensive center/guard Chasen Hines, who also was recruited as a defensive tackle, and center Cole Smith, who left LSU and transferred to Mississippi State.

Building up talent and the proper depth along the offensive line is one area LSU is still trying to catch up to Alabama with, but they are closing the gap.

Since 2015, LSU has only produced three premium picks (first three rounds of the NFL draft) along the offensive line. The highest draft choice the Tigers had as an offensive lineman since 2015 was offensive center/guard Ethan Pocic, who the Seattle Seahawks selected in Round 2 in 2017.

This spring the Tigers had offensive guard Damien Lewis (Seattle Seahawks) and center Lloyd Cushenberry (Denver Broncos) go in Round 3.

The LSU Tigers have not had a first round pick offensive lineman since the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Alan Faneca in the opening round in 1998.

Other than Pocic, the only second-round offensive line selection from LSU since 1998 was offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth by the Cincinnati Bengals back in 2006.

Since 2015, Alabama has produced three first-round-pick offensive linemen in tackles Jedrick Wills and Jonah Williams and center Ryan Kelly and one second-round pick in tackle Cam Robinson.

In the last 11 drafts, the Crimson Tide has developed six first-round-pick offensive linemen and two second-rounders.

With losing four of their five starting offensive linemen to the pros after the National Championship winning season in 2019, the play and development upfront along the LSU offensive line will be one to closely watch in 2020.

— NFL analyst Mike Detillier is based in Raceland.