Alabama has added a second defensive back to its 2021 recruiting class, and one with a familiar name.

Devonta Smith — the four-star cornerback from Cincinnati, not the current UA wide receiver — committed to UA on his Instagram account Monday night. 247 Sports rates Smith as a four-star prospect, but the 247 Sports Composite, which combines 247’s rankings with other major media rankings, has Smith as a three-star. Smith decommitted from Ohio State four days ago.

Smith is the first cornerback to commit to UA’s 2021 class; the other defensive back is Kaine Williams, a four-star safety from Louisiana.

UA is still in the market for more cornerbacks, primarily Ga’Quincy McKinstry, a five-star out of Pinson Valley High School in the Birmingham area. McKinstry is the top prospect in the state and a top 25 prospect in the nation in the 247 Sports Composite. There is also Jason Marshall, a five-star corner from Miami.

UA now has nine commits in the 2021 class, four of them having committed since May 28.

