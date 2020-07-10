1. Dularge: Fishing Bayou Dularge Road no farther south than Falgout Canal can produce some nice catches, and Falgout Canal Road between Dularge and Dulac is also a good spot for redfish.

2. Thibodaux: Freshwater fishing is popular in Bayou Lafourche near Nicholls State University and the Jean Lafitte Historical Park and Preserve Wetlands Acadian Cultural Center in Thibodaux. The Adley Landry Water Reservoir is also a popular spot for bass fishing.

3. Golden Meadow: Oakridge Park’s levee canal is a prime spot for some freshwater fishing in the south Lafourche area. Sac-a-lait and other perch are traditionally the top catches in the area.

4. Cocodrie: Boudreaux and Robinson canals along La. 56 will give you a good shot at some redfish and speckled trout.

5. South Lafourche: Fishing along La. 1 is popular for many local saltwater anglers, as Bayou Lafourche can provide an abundance of speckled trout and redfish especially in the winter and fall. Fishing in Bayou Lafourche provides good catches from Larose to Leeville.