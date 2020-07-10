The 45th was supposed to be major. Since the mid 1970s, Indian Hills Country Club has been the gathering spot each summer for a men’s tennis event, one that is perhaps equal parts competition and social gathering.

Next week, July 13-19, will mark the 45th of those gatherings.

As recently as last month, the status of No. 45 was in question. COVID-19 has halted sports events worldwide. The club was not going to let any of its tournament participants, members, staff or the family and friends who gather to watch play each summer be in any sort of jeopardy of exposure to the virus. Safety had to be the priority.

One person, a self-proclaimed optimist, believed all along that by the time July rolled around, the Pritchett-Moore Men’s City Invitational would happen. And it will, though it won’t be the tournament Tuscaloosa has come to be familiar with.

"As most people will tell you, I’m a pretty optimistic guy in general and a pretty positive thinker. I always planned that we would have it or some version of it. When the mayor and governor started opening things up again, that’s when we talked about it and decided it was something we could do outside. We’ve got a pretty big space here at the club, and we can space people out. Tennis is not something that you have to do. We’re going to hold the tournament, and people who feel good enough, and they’re healthy, and they want to come out and participate and play tennis--we decided we’d offer that venue for them," said Indian Hills Country Club’s Director of Tennis, Keith Swindoll.

"Through the years, this has become such a social event as much as a tennis event. It’s all about the tennis this year. It’s changed drastically, but I’m just grateful that we’re going to play tennis. We’ve really struggled and talked about what would be the best way to go about this and do something safely and still be able to have it. There are so many people screaming for some normalcy. During this time, it’s been hard to be normal with anything. We’re putting a lot of different protocol in place. We’re not going to have a big player party, and we’re not going to have the food and stuff that we normally have. We will have more swag. And we’ll be using more tennis balls. And we’re having more people to be here, labor wise, to keep everything clean and safe. We’re just happy we’re getting to be able to have it because it didn’t look very promising a couple of months ago."

One of the main differences will be the crowd. There won’t be any. The participants will be encouraged to just allow one friend or family member to attend, and, whoever does come, including players between matches, is encouraged to wear a mask. This year, there won’t be a player party, which has always been a popular event. Those attending are encouraged to bring their own chairs. Participants should bring their own water, coolers, ice and towels. The tournament will provide individually wrapped snacks for the participants as well as Gatorade and bottled water in lieu of water in coolers placed on the court. Social distancing will be required of all. The tennis pro shop, the heart of the facility, will allow only limited access inside. And cleaning, lots of sanitizing, will be constant.

"The hanging around and that sort of thing will be different, but we’re just glad we’re getting to play," Swindoll said. "The entire time we were hoping we were going to be able to have the tournament if we could do it safely for the players and for my staff. We decided that we feel like we can. It’s everybody’s choice whether or not they want to play in it. We want everyone to be safe. That’s our number one priority."

Swindoll said the downtime tennis pros and players alike have had in the recent months allowed for many a ZOOM call and idea sharing between clubs around the country as well as local players.

"As other places started opening up and having tournaments, I saw how people were doing it safely and how much fun people would have just being able to get out and get some exercise, be outside--that was probably the final thing that let us know we could do it safely."

Thursday, July 9 at midnight is the deadline for player registration. Registration is online at https://tennislink.usta.com/tournaments. The tournament features singles ($65) and doubles ($40 per player) play. Despite restrictions, Swindoll says the response for participation is as strong as ever. He’s seeing no drop.

What will possibly change is the format. On weeknights, play begins at 5 p.m. Play begins at 8 a.m. on the weekend. In the past, singles has been played Monday, Tuesday and Thursday nights with doubles beginning on Wednesday and again Friday. This year doubles may start as early as Monday night because the doubles portion of the tournament has typically been the biggest draw. Moving some doubles to earlier in the week will help spread the congregation out more.

"We’re so thankful that we can have this for the players. We’re really trying to emphasize the actual playing," Swindoll said. "This year’s tournament is for the players more than anything."

And, as far as missing out on a milestone party, Swindoll said they are already planning a celebration for number 46.

"Next year I can promise everybody, players and spectators alike, we will have the party to end all parties next year. I think we’ll all be ready for it."