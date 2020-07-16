According to organizers, plans are underway for the development of the North Florida Baseball League.

The league’s aim is to establish a venue for those who competed at the high school or college level and still possesses the desire to continue playing the game in an organized and highly-competitive baseball league.

The league will include teams from 33 North Florida counties, from Escambia to St. Johns counties, broken into two division and four districts.

The Panhandle West will include Districts 1 and 2 (Gulf County is in District 2) and the Big Bend Eastern Division includes Districts 3 and 4.

The divisions are separated by the Apalachicola River.

For more detailed information, including franchising teams for the 2020-2021 season, contact Greg Vickers, Assistant Commissioner, at 850-253-5107 or 2gregvickers@gmail.com or Publicity Chair Harold Bailey at 850-508-3329 or nannyandpop@yahoo.com.