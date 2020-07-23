The Port St. Joe 12-under Dixie Youth Softball team is headed to the World Series after finishing recently finishing second in the state tournament at Belleview.

This is just the second time the program has advanced to the national World Series, which will be held Aug. 1 in Oxford, AL.

After losing by one to the eventual state champions, the Port St. Joe girls bounced back by beating three opponents, including the eventual champ, by a combined 36-14 to reach the title game.

Port St. Joe lost in the championship game, placing second and earning a berth in the World Series.

The roster is: Brooke Peacock, Ava Davis, Lauren Brant, Katie Wren Trochessett, Brooklyn Bishop, Hailey Green, Kaley Rhodes, Emma Hill, Krissy Maxwell, Callee Wray, Elli Newman and Trinity Farmer.

Coaches are Chilly Bailey, Kelli Newman and Justin Rhodes.

The team will be holding a fundraising cookout 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. ET Friday at Frank Pate Park as well as a raffle for various prizes. Please support the girls on their trek to the World Series.

If you would like to donate to the trip, contact Brian Hill at 229-1141 or Steve Newman at 527-5117.