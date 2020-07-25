Some believe that if the high school football season were to not happen, no big deal. It’s only sports, they say.

West End coach Kyle Davis is not one of those people. That’s because of his players, especially quarterback Eli Pearce.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound upcoming senior has drawn interest from multiple schools at the FCS level. But they want to see him play this season before offering a scholarship. It could possibly determine whether not just he, but a lot of other athletes, receive a free education.

"For guys like Eli — Hunter Tucker is another; there are two or three kids on our team that really need this season for these coaches to see them to give them an opportunity to come play ball and get an education for free," Davis said. "It’s a big deal."

Alabama High School Athletic Association officials announced last week that the season will start on schedule, as concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic linger, but the waiting had weighed on Pearce’s mind.

"I definitely think about what could happen because of all this stuff," he said. "I think about it a lot."

Pearce was named The Gadsden Times’ first-team quarterback in 2019 after throwing for 2,386 yards with 32 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He added 768 rushing yards on 87 carries with 11 more touchdowns.

Coaches in the Etowah County School system voted him as the offensive MVP on their 2019 team.

And that was his first varsity season under center.

"You’re talking about a kid that scored 43 touchdowns in the first year he played (quarterback)," Davis said. "He was 75 percent of our offense. He developed rapidly and his ceiling is so high. There’s no limit to his ceiling on how good he can be."

Pearce was a star receiver his sophomore year before making the transition to quarterback.

"I had to get used to it and learn the offense better," Pearce said. "It was mainly mechanics I had to work on."

Davis believes his quarterback could put up big numbers in any classification, not just Class 2A.

"I think sometimes people think those numbers might be inflated because he plays at a smaller level," he said. "I feel like he could do what he does at any level. And more than that, the biggest thing about Eli is his humility."

Davis said Pearce had two games last year where he threw for six touchdowns.

"He didn’t come out the next week thinking he was Joe Namath or anything like that," the coach said. "He came out and worked hard. He kept doing the things he was supposed to do. He’s always congratulating his teammates."

It’s no secret West End’s offense throws the football a lot, which allows Pearce to be aggressive.

"We like to take shots on offense," Pearce said. "I probably force the ball a little bit more than I should (laughs). And I’m also a runner."

As of now, Pearce has received scholarship offers from Birmingham Southern and Huntingdon. The 2020 season likely will determine what else comes his way.

"Whoever comes in and gets him is going to have someone who is coachable," Davis said. "By the time he is finished doing what he is doing, there’s no telling how good he’s going to be."