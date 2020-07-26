The local Southland Hogs 18U Majors team baseball team advanced during Dixie Baseball World Series play on Sunday in Ozark, Ala.

The Hogs, which are comprised of mostly players from Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes, picked up a 5-2 win over North Charleston, S.C. The Hogs are playing in a 12-team, double-elimination tournament.

The Hogs (23-7-1 overall) will advance to play host-team Ozark, Ala., at 6 p.m. in the World Series. With a win, the Hogs would move a step closer to playing for a World Series championship on Tuesday.

Kaile Levatino led the Hogs on the mound in a complete-game win. He tossed 11 strikeouts and allowed five hits, two runs, two earned runs and one walk.

At the plate, Levatino had a double and a RBI for the Hogs.

Other leading batters were Nicholas Brunet (2-for-3, two RBIs) and Brayden Walters (RBI).

Kristian Isaiah Levins and Trenton Holloway had hits for the Hogs.

HOGS 17U PRE-MAJORS

The Hogs’ 17U Pre-Majors team (14-5 overall) had a bye on Sunday and will return to action at 6 p.m. Monday against Hernando County, Fla.

A win by the Hogs’ Pre-Majors will help them move a step closer to playing for a championship in their respective tournament on Tuesday.

The 17U tournament is being played in Gunthersville, Ala.