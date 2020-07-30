The Shark 100 Club is accepting memberships for the 2020 - 2021 school year. Sponsorship checks should be sent to the Shark 100 Club P.O. Box 1035, PSJ, FL 32457

MShark level – $100 donation receives one (1) Shark 100 Club T-shirt, game program recognition, and reserved parking.

Tiger Shark level – $250 donation receives two (2) Shark 100 T-shirts, two (2) reserved seats at all regular season home football games, special game program recognition, and reserved parking.

Bull Shark level – $500 donation an individual, business, or organization receives two (2) Shark 100 T-shirts, two (2) reserved seats at regular season home football games, free admission for two into all other regular season PSJHS sporting events, special game program recognition, and reserved parking.

The Shark 100 Club Kick-Off Event is 10 a.m. ET Friday, Aug. 14 at Shark Stadium. During this event, Shark 100 Club members can pay their dues and will be able to meet our new football coach.