The Saints have entered the building.

After a week of COVID-19 testing and physicals, New Orleans Saints players, coaches, and staff began another week of the new preseason today.

"Finally, if you make it all the way through that with a clean bill of health, then you can step foot in the facility on Monday," Saints quarterback Drew Brees said.

The preseason game schedule, which would have started on Aug. 14 at the Los Angeles Rams, was scratched because of the pandemic. New Orleans is scheduled to open the 2020 regular season against Tampa Bay in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome at 3:30 p.m. on FOX.

Today and this week, the Saints will be lifting weights, running, conditioning, meeting and going through a series of walk-through workouts. There will no practice with pads until Aug. 17.

"It is going to be challenging," Saints coach Sean Payton said. "An hour in the weight room, an hour conditioning. That will take place for the better part of six, seven days. Then helmets and jerseys in walk-through mode, then full speed before the 17th."

Payton will try the best he can to make it all about football.

"I think the first thing is communicating the schedule properly and then the ability to handle some of the distractions," he said. "And not make it so encompassing or so problematic that it can interfere with what we're trying to do, relative to football."

One noticeable difference for the Saints is the social distancing monitors they must wear to stay clear of COVID-19.

"They tell you if you're within six feet of somebody," said Brees, who began his Saints career in 2006 along with Payton. "And if you're too close to somebody, it starts beeping red. If you're too close for too long, then it's basically telling you to move away."

"DANGER, Will Robinson" as the robot in the "Lost in Space" TV series said.

"So, we're all going to have to just find our way and navigate through that," Brees said. "If I can say this about our team, obviously, we've got a lot of guys here that have been together for a long time. And we're in the same system offensively and defensively. So, I think that benefits us."

Because this will not be your normal training camp.

"The first thing I would say is we're not in training camp, if you will," Payton said. "There's nothing about this that's like training camp. This will be entirely different that what a training camp would be like. We can call it a training camp, but it's anything but. Preseason probably is a better way to describe it. From a schedule standpoint, it is not training camp. We are not allowed meetings at the hotel, so the schedule won't be the same. We're limited relative to padded practice, which is different."

The changes and restrictions from COVID-19 were handed down from the NFL Players Union and management council.

"This is not the schedule recommended to those parties by our coaches," Payton said. "So we've got the schedule. We'll follow it to a tee. I'm going to tell you this, the amount of running and lifting they're going to do is significant."

Payton also may add his dreaded conditioning test used over the years for all players.

"We might because that's certainly something we're allowed to do if we choose," he said.

Brees was asked if all the precautions are an "overkill" approach.

"At the end of the day, you have to agree on something," he said. "And I know there was a lot of time and effort put into putting together the schedule. So everybody did their best, and we'll follow it."

The building on Airline Drive in Metairie is a key player.

"From a planning standpoint, we're spending a lot of time evaluating our facility so that it meets the protocol required relative to social distancing," Payton said. "A lot of it is logistics. We are going to be smart relative to how they are locker-ed."

The lockers now have Plexiglas, and meeting rooms have spaced seating, according to NFL guidelines.

"The key is hopefully you can stay as healthy as possible," Payton said. "You see what is required, put that in place, and then still focus on how do we find the right 53 (roster limit), the right practice squad, and then prepare for your first game and maybe even more than just your first game."

The Saints cut nine players over the weekend with a limit of 80 roster players mandated by mid-August. Included in the cuts was wide receiver Tommylee Lewis, who had been with the team on and off since 2016. The Saints are at 81 now. Two reserve tight ends opted out of the season due to COVID-19 last week - Cole Wick and Jason Vander Laan. Players have until Tuesday to opt out.

The Saints have to get to 53 roster players by Sept. 4.

Payton foresees more of a a fluid roster of additions and subtractions than usual because of the pandemic.

There'll be some teams that have players at one position group, where they just won't be able to play the game," he said. "And that's part of the deal. I think the league understands that. I will not be surprised if some games are not forfeited. There'll be some suspended (or postponed) games, though."

Payton, who had the virus in March, is preaching COVID-19 prevention.

"We're communicating to our players the importance of trying to limit the amount of exposure they have to people who haven't been tested as much as these guys have when they're to and from the facility," he said. "I think that's the biggest concern. We're getting tested every day."

Payton sounded like Aug. 17 - the first day of real practice with pads - cannot get here soon enough.

"We will take full advantage of that," he said. "We'll have more scrimmages. We'll have more live individual periods. We'll be in full pads every day that are allowed. You have to at some point play football if you're getting ready to play a football game."

And the Saints, like other NFL teams, will have to go head on with COVID-19 beginning Aug. 17 with contact practices, which by definition break social distancing protocol.

"I think Coach Payton said it best," Brees said with a laugh. "COVID and tackle football don't really mix. At the end of the day, you're going out on the field for two or two-and-a-half hours. And you're playing tackle football. We'll worry about the things we can control. If we have cases or even an outbreak, I know we'll have a great plan for it."