Spyglass Beauty opens its doors

The Star

A ribbon-cutting Monday afternoon welcomed the newest business to Reid Avenue.

Spyglass Beauty, in Suite B at 407 Reid Avenue, Suite B, offers skin care services under the direction of Bethany Dunaway, a licensed esthetician and makeup artist. After graduating Florida State University, she solidified her love of makeup and skin care by studying at the Hollywood Institute of Beauty Careers in Orlando. “With all of the mental stimulation and growth our generation and younger have experienced in the rise of social media, I believe it is important to get back to our God-given beauty roots,” she said. “Our motto at Spyglass Beauty is ‘enhance your natural beauty.’

“Spyglass Drive was the name of the street where my grandparents lived for years, so the name is a reminder of happiness and safety,” said Dunaway. “That is exactly what I implement with every client that I service; I want you to be happy and healthy in your skin.”

The ribbon cutting featured door prizes from Spyglass, Uptown Raw Bar and a photography session with Resolution Studios. Spyglass, open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., can be reached at (850) 340-1230.