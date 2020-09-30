Lighten up with a collage

Special to the Star

Michael Albert is the featured artist for the “Lighten Up! Getting Past the COVID Blues” exhibit at The Joe Center for the Arts all month long.

Nationally known as an American Pop Artist, Albert has become well-known since his college days at New York University for his cubist mosaic Cereal box collages. In the past several years he has been creating large-scale "Epic" collage works on various themes including Historical, Biblical, Literary, Musical, Lyrical, Botanical, Logo Montages, Color Studies, Mathematical and Geographical and more.

“We are excited that Michael has chosen this show to debut his newest work ‘Map of the World,’” said Marcy Trahan, chair of The Joe board. “The giclée of this work represents all of the countries of the world laid out geographically. One can literally spend hours traveling the world in this piece.”

If you want to learn more about Michael’s art, information can be found at michaelalbert.com and on various YouTube videos highlighting his work.

Over the past two decades, Albert has developed a traveling Pop Art Enrichment Program and Hands-On Collage Workshop for kids (school age and up), teens, adults and as a multi-generational event called the "Modern Pop Art Experience," which he has brought to more than 1,000 schools, libraries, museums, art festivals and special events in 35 of the United States and Europe.

Albert will be presenting several Hands-On Collage workshops here at The Joe during our “Step Into My Studio” workshops in January and February.

Lighten Up! Getting Past the COVID Blues, opening Friday and running through Oct. 30, not only showcases Albert’s work but that of local and regional artists who have created art to deal with the impacts of the pandemic on their everyday lives.

“As a non-juried show, we wanted to give the opportunity for all artists, from the professional to the ‘explorers’ who used this time to begin to explore their creative side, to have a venue to share,” said Trahan.

Gallery hours will be Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., all times Eastern.

“We will have a closing reception on Oct. 30 rather than an opening reception,” said Trahan. “Our hope is that by then we can have our normal full-fledged receptions for everyone to enjoy.”

The Joe Center for the Arts is a 501c3 non-profit community-based art center, with a mission is to educate, exhibit, partner and inspire through the arts. The Joe is located at 201 Reid Ave. in Port St. Joe.