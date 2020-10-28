Howl-O-Ween Saturday at shelter open house

Special to the Star

Mark your calendar for the St. Joseph Bay Humane Society's Howl-o-ween Open House.

It's Saturday, Oct. 31 from 1 until 4:30 p.m. EST at the Shelter at 1007 10th Street in Port St. Joe.

There will be candy and fun craft stations, along with children's activities and much more!

We will have our Fur-ever tiles available; For only $10, you can paint a memorial tile to a favorite past pet or a gratitude tile for a current furry member of your family. All tiles will be added to the interior walls of the shelter.

There will be live entertainment with DJ Gina and the opportunity to tour the shelter and visit with our animals. We will adhere to the standard social distancing policy.