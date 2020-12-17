People choose favorite at Festival of Trees

Special to the Star

The Forgotten Coast Festival of Trees closed Saturday, after a busy 12 days of Christmas celebration with over 20 holiday displays from businesses and organizations in our community.

Throughout that time period, each visitor to the event, hosted by The Joe Center for the Arts, had the opportunity to vote for their favorite display. This year the winner was The Cape Trading Post, with a Christmas tree created from a fishing net draped on a mast and decorated with fishing ornaments.

The E Company dancers directed by Barbie Walker presented three sold-out performances of the Nutcracker ballet. Christmas music by Paul Brown and Neldys Crespo, the Vocal Arts Ensemble from the First United Methodist Church of PSJ and The Forgotten Coast Ukulele Orchestra filled The Joe Center with sounds of the holidays.

Christmas wishes were fulfilled by all the beautiful items that were available in the silent auction and from our gift shop. We are all looking forward to a bigger and more exciting Forgotten Coast Festival of Trees in 2021. Make sure your business or organization becomes part of this holiday tradition.

We wish to thank the following sponsors for their support in bringing this event to our communities: The Forgotten Coast Cultural Coalition, co-sponsor of this event with The Joe Center for the Arts. Festival Partners are Dr. Joshua James and Dr. Rachel Bixler. Candy Cane Lane is sponsored by Farnsley Wealth Management.

Festival Contributors are Capital City Bank, CrazyFish Grill, St. Joe Hardware, Port St. Joe Lions Club and Larry and Keka Spoonemore. Festival Supporters are Joe Mama’s Wood Fired Pizza, Coastal Foot and Ankle Clinic, Arthur and Barbara Peters, Frank D. May, DMD, Windolf Construction and Hannon Insurance.

All proceeds benefit The Joe Center for the Arts and its mission to educate, exhibit, partner and inspire through the arts. The center is located at 201 Reid Ave. in Port St. Joe.