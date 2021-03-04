Photographers invited to enter 'Thru the Lens' show

Special to the Star

The Joe Center for the Arts is excited to host the upcoming “Thru the Lens” Photography Show from April 9 through May 7.

This exhibit celebrates how we all see the world filtered through a camera lens. Whether you are a professional, an amateur, an enthusiast, or just an occasional weekend photographer, we know you have a fantastic photo in your collection that we all want to see.

The Joe invites photographers of all skill levels who celebrate what they see through a camera lens for jury consideration for the “Thru the Lens” Photography Show. Applications are due Monday, March 15. A prospectus with entry information can be found at our website www.thejoecenter.org.

Work is being accepted in three categories: Magical Places, Nature, and Creative (Altered Reality.)

“There are so many wonderful photographers along the Forgotten Coast who have captured the beauty of natural and manmade beauty from around the world. This show offers them an opportunity to share those visions with the public,” said Marcy Trahan, chair of the art center.

Juror for this show is John Spohrer, an award-winning conservation writer and photographer specializing in the Apalachicola Bay system, and a fiction writer. He is a Florida Master Naturalist. His awards include special recognition from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for fostering an appreciation of Florida’s fish and wildlife.

He has exhibited his photography in the Southeast including the Turner Center for the Arts in Valdosta, Georgia, The Tallahassee Museum, St. George Island Plantation; the Apalachicola Center for History, Culture and the Arts Center, and Apalachicola’s On the Waterfront Gallery.

John will do a presentation on “The Art of Waterscape Photography: From Monet to the Forgotten Coast” on Friday, April 23 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. ET at The Joe Center for the Arts at 201 Reid Ave. in Port St. Joe. He is also donating a beautiful photo for a silent auction, the proceeds from which will go to St. Joseph Bay Humane Society.

The opening reception for this show will be from 6 to 8 p.m. ET on Friday, April 9 at The Joe Center. Awards shall be presented at this time by Mr. Spohrer.

The ”Thru the Lens” Photography show runs from April 9 to May 7. Gallery hours are Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET. The Joe Center for the Arts, at 201 Reid Ave. in Port St. Joe, is a 501(c) 3 non-profit community art center whose mission is to educate, exhibit, partner and inspire through the arts.