Choir to present Good Friday cantata

The Star

The First United Methodist Church of Port St Joe’s Performing Art Ensemble, and members of the Bay Area Choral Society are preparing to perform The Seven Last Words of Christ by Theodore Dubois.

The Seven Last Words of Christ is presented in eight movements: an introduction for soprano and instruments followed by a movement for each word of Christ from the cross. Composed for the Catholic church, Dubois used traditional texts from the Roman Catholic Holy Week liturgies to add meditations on the scriptural account. He ended his sacred cantata with the glorious hymn “Christ, we do all Adore Thee.” This serene hymn provides the listener with a foretaste of the resurrection after the compelling drama of the Passion story.

The concerts will feature soloist Pastor Geoffrey Lentz, Neldys Crespo, and Paul Brown; Debbie Lindley on the piano, and Tennison Watts on the timpani. Dana Langford will conduct this glorious concert.

The concert will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Port St. Joe, on Good Friday, April 2, beginning at 7:30 pm. Masks are required for entrance into the Great Hall. Admission is free.

Celebrate the Lenten Season, and make plans now to hear this beautiful cantata describing the Passion of the Christ.