PSJ Garden Club plant sale coming next month

The Port St. Joe Garden Club will host a plant sale/yard sale on Sept. 12 at the Garden Center located at 216 Eighth Street. For months, members have been nurturing herbs, flowers, succulents, and landscape plants in their personal gardens.

Last week, some gathered while working in small groups outside in the Gulf breeze to design fairy gardens accented with tiny figurines. Bob and Donna, the owners of Just Plants & Accessories situated at 4977 SR 30A, generously donated dozens of conch shells ... which were transformed into the perfect patio containers for succulents!

Please pencil in the PSJ Garden Club's plant sale/yard sale onto your calendar now.

To learn more, please visit the Port St. Joe Garden Club Facebook page, email psjgardenclub@gmail.com, or contact club president Sarah Darden at 229-942-1414. Please contact Sue Meyer at 513-504-1679 for details regarding the rental of the lovely and historic Garden Center located at 216 Eighth Street. The venue is perfect for weddings, showers, and family reunions.