PSJ Garden Club selects new officers

By Susan Wozniak

Special to The Star

Nancy Edwards, president of the Port St. Joe Garden Club, passed the gavel to new president, Sarah Darden, at a socially-distanced installation ceremony last week. Sue Meyer will assist Ms. Darden as first vice-president while Jill Bebee will continue to serve as second vice-president. Sandi Lord was installed as the club's new treasurer and Caroline Madsen will serve a second year as secretary.

Though members of the garden club will not be assembling at the Garden Center for monthly meetings these next few months, the board has arranged for engaging speakers to share their knowledge via Zoom. Zoom is a free app that can be accessed on smartphones, tablets, or laptops.

Members will receive a link by email which they can click to open at the designated meeting time. They will then be able to view and interact with the invited speaker as if they were together in person.

The club will sponsor its annual plant sale/yard sale 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. ET Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Garden Center located at 216 Eighth Street. Herbs, flowers, and succulents perfect for your landscape or patio will be available in time for fall planting. Fairy gardens and overflowing hypertufa pots are other hot items. Please plan to stop by.

To learn about joining, please visit the Port St. Joe Garden Club Facebook page, email psjgardenclub@gmail.com, or contact club president Sarah Darden at 229-942-1414. Please contact Sue Meyer at 513-504-1679 for details regarding the rental of the lovely and historic Garden Center located at 216 Eighth Street. The venue is perfect for weddings, showers, and family reunions.