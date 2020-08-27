PSJ Garden Club preps for plant sale

By Susan Wozniak

Special to The Star

The Port St. Joe Garden Club will sponsor its annual plant sale/yard sale 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept.12, at the Garden Center located at 216 Eighth Street.

Members have been tending herbs, flowers, and succulents from their personal gardens in preparation. These tried and true varieties flourish in the sandy soil and intense sun of Gulf County.

Master gardeners will also be on hand to field questions for long time local residents as well as those new to Florida Panhandle growing conditions.

Just in time for fall planting, the wide selection of native plants and houseplants will brighten your landscape, patio, or home. Fairy gardens, hanging baskets, and fresh cut flower arrangements are sure to delight. So please invite a friend, pop on your mask, and stop by.

To learn about joining, please visit the Port St. Joe Garden Club Facebook page, email psjgardenclub@gmail.com, or contact club president Sarah Darden at 229-942-1414.

Please contact Sue Meyer at 513-504-1679 for details regarding the rental of the lovely and historic Garden Center located at 216 Eighth Street. The venue is perfect for weddings, showers, and family reunions.