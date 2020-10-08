Jasmine Fennell, Cole Schneider engaged

Special to the Star

It is with great honour and joy that we announce the engagement of our daughter, Jasmine Michel’le Fennell, to Christopher Cole Schneider, son of Mr. Ken and Mrs. Sarah Schneider.

Jasmine is the daughter of Frankie and Vanessa Fennell, of Port Saint Joe. She is an educator for Bay District Schools, and has taught secondary school for six years now. Jasmine is currently enrolled in Harvard University’s School Management and Leadership program, while actively pursuing a master’s degree in educational leadership from Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University.

Christopher Cole Schneider is a resident of Panama City Beach. He is currently employed at the U.S. Navy Base located in Panama City Beach. Cole is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree from Gulf Coast State College.

He slipped the ring on her finger, a promise made for life, two hearts, joined together, sharing their lives forever.