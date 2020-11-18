Festival of Trees opens with Friday reception

Special to the Star

Celebrate the holidays in a winter wonderland of beautifully decorated trees as The Joe Center for the Arts hosts the second annual Festival of Trees scheduled for Nov. 20 through Dec. 12.

We are excited to have 21 holiday displays for people to enjoy, with an opening reception Friday evening, Nov. 20, from 5 to 8 p.m. Bring the family for hot cocoa, cider and Christmas cookies. For safety reasons, our reception will be held in front of the art center, where Mrs. Claus will be there to greet everyone.

Not only will you see magnificent yuletide displays from local organizations, business and individuals, but you'll be serenaded by the joyous sounds of Christmas presented by local choirs and merry musicians. There will be three special performances of the Nutcracker Ballet by the E Company Dancers. Due to COVID health concerns there will be limited seating available.

Tickets for each performance are free but must be obtained at the front desk. Masks will be required and social distancing of 6 feet will be encouraged.

Additional activities include Santa’s Workshop, with lots of fun activities for the kids. Make an ornament here or take it home to make.

Plus there will be a silent auction and drawing (holiday trees and wreaths, gift baskets and so much more. The perfect way to check off your holiday gift list.)

Enjoy storytelling with Robyn Rennick, and music from area musicians, including the Ukulele Orchestra of the Forgotten Coast, and the First UMC Church of Port St. Joe’s Vocal Arts Ensemble and Hand Chimes Choir)

Following Friday’s opening, the fun continues Saturday, Nov. 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It then resumes Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and is then closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26-27.

Following that, the Festival of Trees will be closed Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays, and will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Group tours by arrangement only. For more information contact marcytrahan@comcast.net.

We wish to thank the following sponsors for their support in bringing this event to our communities:

The Forgotten Coast Cultural Coalition is co-sponsoring this event with The Joe Center for the Arts. Our Festival Partners are Dr. Joshua James and Dr. Rachel Bixler. Candy Cane Lane is sponsored by Farnsley Wealth Management. Festival Contributors are Capital City Bank, CrazyFish Grill, St. Joe Hardware, Port St. Joe Lions Club, and Larry and Kika Spoonemore. Our Festival Supporters are Joe Mama’s Wood Fired Pizza, Coastal Foot and Ankle Clinic, Arthur and Barbara Peters, Frank D. May, DMD, Windolf Construction and Hannon Insurance.

All proceeds benefit The Joe Center for the Arts and its mission to educate, exhibit, partner and inspire through the arts. The Joe Center for the Arts is located at 201 Reid Ave. in Port St. Joe.