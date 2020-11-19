Blood donors welcome at Saturday's Farmers Market

Special to the Star

The Port St. Joe Salt Air Farmers Market is this weekend, Saturday, Nov. 21, we are excited the number of vendors has increased over the last few markets.

This weekend we will be hosting Boyd Farm Fresh beef, pasture-raised, nutrient-dense beef. Visit the market and add some beef to your Thanksgiving dinner.

OneBlood organization will be set up in the parking lot this weekend also. Please come out and donate blood which is badly needed during the holiday season. All donors will receive a OneBlood Fleece Blanket and a $10 eGift card! Plus, a wellness checkup including COVID-19 antibody test, blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening.

At the last market we had over 23 vendors offering jewelry, tie-dye, baked goods, metal yard art, crochet items and holiday decorations.

Live music starts at 11 a.m. Bring the kids and they can dance and perform along with Guitar Man in the gazebo.

The market is an open-air market located at 305 Cecil G. Costin Sr. Blvd in Port St. Joe. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays of the month.